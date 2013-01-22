Dr. Francis “Frank” Jones remembered for his impact on faculty, students

By Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Dr. Francis “Frank” Jones is being remembered for his dedication as director of the chemical engineering program and for the major role he played in creating the environmental concentration within the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Jones continued to work with the program throughout his battle with cancer until he died on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Jones came to UTC as an associate professor in 2000 and moved on to become a UC Foundation professor in 2007. In that same year, Jones earned the position of the director of the chemical engineering program. He continued to teach until May 2016.

Throughout his 16 year career at UTC, Jones earned a reputation of kindness and selflessness. He was loved and admired by students and faculty alike.

“If you asked me adjectives to describe him, it would be dedicated, caring and he also has this eccentric nature… he’s very passionate about students and their education,” said Dr. Daniel Pack, the dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

“We’ve lost a very valuable educator,” said Pack.

Dr. Bradley Harris, an assistant professor of civil, chemical and general engineering, said that Jones was the person who reached out to him when he came to UTC almost two years ago.

Harris said that Jones always took care of the young faculty members within the chemical engineering department.

“He really, really had a heart for his students and his young faculty members. He gave everything he had to this university and he’s definitely going to be missed,” Harris said.

Amanda Hodges, who graduated with her degree in chemical engineering in the spring of 2016, had taken many classes from Jones throughout her academic career. She said that Jones was always available to help his students with anything.

“He went above and beyond for any student that would let him,” said Hodges, “He was more than a teacher, he was a mentor.”

Cooper Thome, a chemical engineering major and junior from Beechgrove, Tenn., said that Jones helped introduce him to the chemical engineering program.

“He spent so much time focused on helping me, he was totally selfless in that respect,” said Thome.

Jones received his Ph.D from Drexel University and went on to teach there, as well as Louisiana Tech before UTC.

Outside of the university, Jones worked as a consultant for General Hydrogen of Tennessee as well as Trinidad and Tobago, where he was a consultant on the production of biofuels from coconut oil.

Jones was presented with many honors and awards throughout his career, such as; Outstanding Researcher in Chemical Engineering in the academic years of 2009-10 and 2011-12, as well as Outstanding Teacher in Chemical Engineering in the academic years of 2012-13 and 2013-14.