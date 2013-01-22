Students volunteer to mentor local high schoolers

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

GEAR UP encourages students to volunteer at local high schools to help more students be prepared to attend college.

About 800 juniors and seniors from Howard, Brainerd and Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy currently need the assistance of UTC students to help with applying for financial aid. About 50 volunteers are needed and so far, 20 students have signed up.

Applying for the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) is essential for all students but especially for those who are from low-income families that may not have the financial means to pay for school on their own. When UTC students help high school students apply for FAFSA, they are bringing the students one step closer to attending college.

Dr. Hunter Huckabay, director of GEAR UP at the university, said, “Students are absorbing the pathways of success [from UTC students] and they learn from [them] about academics, but also about college knowledge.”

Volunteers are needed for Tuesdays and Thursdays, but only one day works as well, for the following time slots: 9-9:54 a.m., 9:59-10:49 a.m., 10:54-11:44 a.m., 11:49 a.m.-1:15 p.m., 1:20-2:10 p.m. or 2:15-3:05 p.m. at Howard school. Volunteers have to be at least 20 years old, have to attend a training session and go through a background check.

GEAR UP and UTC have been collaborating since 1999 and have helped hundreds of kids be successful in school and be prepared to attend college.

Saasha Jones, who started in the GEAR UP program at Orchard Knob middle school, graduated as the salutatorian in her class from Brainerd high school, attended UTC for her bachelors degree and received her MBA here as well. She now works for Unum and is a volunteer for GEAR UP.

Another success story is Mekal Smith, who was involved for six years in GEAR UP’s after school program, attended summer camps and worked with mentors. He graduated Howard high school in 2012, received a scholarship to Tuskegee University, Al., graduated this May with a degree in business and now works for the FBI.

GEAR UP has multiple programs in place during school, after school, during the summer, as well as programs for teachers. They are federally funded and a nationwide effort.

Chattanooga’s GEAR UP project differs from other after school programs as they work with students on individual levels, but they also partner with the school and the entire school system. Instead of just working with selected students, they work with all students in that grade and provide teachers with supplies. GEAR UP helps to create infrastructure in the schools.

Additionally, GEAR UP starts to work with students in the six or seventh grade, throughout high school and even works with the students their first year of college.

Interested students should email Hunter Huckabay at Hunter-Huckabay@utc.edu.