California State-Champion to wrestle for the Mocs

By Trevon Wiggins — Staff Writer

After traveling across the United States, wrestler Dylan Forzani, Salinas, Calif., has found the opportunity he’s long been looking for —the compete at a Division I school. Forzani spent the last two seasons wrestling at Sacramento City College prior to transferring to UTC.

After redshirting his freshman year, Forzani finished his sophomore year with a 28-3 record. Forzani was also the Sacramento City College Male Athlete of the Year in 2015 while also winning the state title at 165 pounds.

“I was just looking for the best program that was interested in me,” said Forzani. “Once I did my own research and saw what Chattanooga was like, what the team was like, who they were bringing in, I got really excited.”

For Forzani, UTC head coach Heath Eslinger played a huge role in his decision to come to Chattanooga. “I really like that he’s a family orientated guy, really cares about his athletes and that’s a big deal to me.”

When it comes to Forzani’s expectations for the season, his expectations are quite clear. “Obviously getting to the NCAA tournament and winning the SoCon Title is not just my goal but everyone’s goal,” said Forzani.

“Its going to take some time and a lot of work, but we’re prepared for it.”

UTC opens the season with their annual Blue and Gold scrimmage this Thursday at 6:30 p.m at Chamberlain Field, which is something that Forzani is excited for. “It’ll be a great match to test the waters,” said Forzani. UTC head coach Heath Eslinger is also excited for the scrimmage because it gives him an opportunity to see who is ready for the season.

“Our Blue-Gold is one of many things we use to gather information to decide who is the guy that we can trust, who is the guy that is going to compete for us November 5th against Southeastern,” said UTC head coach Heath Eslinger.

