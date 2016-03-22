Women’s Basketball: Joyner Embracing Senior Leadership Role

By Anthony Sigismond — Staff Writer

Jasmine Joyner, Southaven,Miss., has seen her fair share of leaders walk through the women’s basketball locker room over her time at UTC. Now she has the chance to fill those shoes.

Joyner enters her final season as one of four seniors for the Lady Mocs, pushing her into a leadership role. However, she has settled into her new position with ease and has made the adjustments to excel in it.

“Leadership has been a problem because everyone is just using their voice,” said Joyner. “I’ve just tried to lead by example. So I just keep working hard each rep and each time in practice so when they look down on me I’m working hard. Leadership is definitely a big part of the maturity we’ve grown into.” Since arriving on campus, Joyner has helped the Mocs compile an 82-16 record. Un-

fortunately, she has also had to endure three straights season of losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, including last year’s loss to Mississippi State.

UTC takes on an even tougher task this season as their out of conference schedule consists of teams, such as UCONN, Notre Dame, Florida, Indiana and Louisville. Not to mention a tough slate of teams in the Southern Conference. Despite all that, Joyner is anxious to take on the challenge.

“I’m really excited for it,” said Joyner about the 2016- 2017 schedule. “ We have nothing to lose. Those are the fun games to me. I know those games will definitely help us when it comes to the regular season conference games. It’s going to make us into a stronger, more mature team as well.”

As one of the nation’s best shot blockers, Joyner has always been a defensive stud on the court. But over the past couple of seasons, Joyner has taken her game to new heights by being a force on offense. For Joyner, she hopes the extra work will help the team achieve new goalsin her final collegiateseason.

“ From my freshman year to now offense wasn’t really a strength,” said Joyner. “I was always leaning on my defense, but now I’m good on both sides of the floor. If it’s not shooting, it’s passing the ball or helping my teammates get open with good screens. My game has definitely evolved a lot.”

“My goals for this season are to just not quit and keep playing, be regular season conference champs again and get farther in the NCAA tournament. But also just to build a stronger team chemistry within us so if we are down a couple points we can lean on each other.”

Joyner and the Lady Mocs look to overcome last season’s loss and open the season Nov. 11 on the road against Rutgers.