Football: Keionta Davis continues to wreck offenses
By Jonathan Najar — Staff Writer
Keionta Davis, Chattanooga, is the first name opposing quarterbacks need to know before facing the Mocs. Saturday proved that once again.
Davis, the senior defensive end for the Mocs, tied a career-high with three sacks for a combined 14 yards in Saturday’s 30-13 win against the VMI Keydets. Davis now has 28.5 sacks in his career which is second all-time in UTC history. Davis is 8.5 sacks away from tying Davis Tull’s record of 37 career sacks.
The Mocs endured a tough loss last week against a very run heavy and option based Citadel team. The Citadel only attempted four passes all game, which essentially took Davis’ pass rush out of the game.
This week was a different story; the Mocs played a much more pass happy
VMI team and that provided Davis, and the rest of the Mocs’ pass rush, with the perfect opportunity for a bounce back game.
Not a single member of the VMI offensive line could stop the drive of Davis. VMI was forced to show him extra attention, which proved to be a dismal effort for the Keydet offensive line. The extra attention to Davis opened up the rest of the Mocs defense as UTC combined for six sacks in an all-around dominating defensive performance.
After the dominant performance, most players would be hooting and hollering. Davis, on the other hand, humbly looks to keep working towards success.
“I’m never pleased, I always want more, but I’ll take it for this game,” said Davis.
Davis also left the fans with something to look forward to for the rest of the season.
“I think the best game hasn’t come yet,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t say I missed a lot of opportunities, but I could have had some more.”
Davis is never satisfied with himself; he wants to get a sack every snap.
It is this drive that has pulled NFL scouts away from their common grounds in Tuscaloosa, Knoxville and Austin and brought them to the Scenic City.
Head Coach Russ Huesman is also aware that one of his players might be making quarterbacks’ lives miserable after graduation.
“We’ve had every NFL team come by to see him and they were here today,” said coach Huesman. Huesman was referring to a scout from the Buffalo Bills who attended the game against VMI.
Davis is a rare talent to come through UTC, and he might just be making Chattanooga Mocs fans proud for years to come in the NFL. Davis will look to continue his success as the Mocs travel to Cullowhee, NC., to take on Western Carolina on Saturday Nov. 29.