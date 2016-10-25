Football: Roberson always “one play away”
By John Mitchell — Sports Editor
“One play away” is a common phrase for backup quarterbacks. Saturday brought the cliché close to home.
In the fourth quarter of UTC’s 30-13 win over VMI, starting quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., was taken to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. Trading his coach’s headset to a helmet was junior backup Tyler Roberson, Martinez, Ga.. who was ready for his chance — just like any backup quarterback needs to be.
“It was unfortunate circumstances, but (Alejandro) will be fine,” Roberson said of him getting an opportunity. “It was just a good time to go play football… Doing the signals and everything and being ready to go in is tough, but I’ll give the credit to the coaching staff because they do a great job in getting all the backups ready to go whenever they need to.”
“Thank goodness we have Tyler Roberson because he can come in, and he can make plays. I’m proud of him.” UTC head coach Russ Huesman added.
In relief, Roberson ran four times for 43 yards, while the starting Bennifield totaled 260 yards (224 passing, 36 rushing). Despite Bennifield’s absence in the fourth, all signs look good for his return next week against Western Carolina.
“There’s nothing structurally wrong with his knee,” Coach Huesman said. “He just got hit and got a little fluid in there, but it happens almost every week. He probably could have continued to play, but we decided to put Tyler in there to run some quarterback runs… the rest of the year is just going to be based on how (Bennifield) feels. That’ll depend on whether he goes or not.”
Another injury Chattanooga will continue to treat is with their leading rusher Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga. The senior running back was taken out in the third quarter of UTC’s loss to The Citadel two weeks ago. He was then held out of the VMI game and replaced with the duo of Richarde Bagley, Powder Springs, Ga., and Alex Trotter, Chattanooga.
“The minute he walked in these doors he’s been huge,” Roberson said about Craine. “The good thing about Chattanooga is that we’re deep. We feel confident in any of our backs to step in and do a good job. But luckily we’ll have him back in the next few weeks.”