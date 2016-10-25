Takeaways: Craine-less Mocs rebound after tough loss
By John Mitchell — Sports Editor
After last week’s loss, UTC couldn’t afford to let The Citadel beat them twice in two weeks. The Mocs made sure that wouldn’t happen really early last Saturday.
A pure dominant first half defensively afforded the Chattanooga offense time to warm up and build a comfortable lead that came in handy during VMI’s second-half comeback.
“We put it out of our minds pretty quick,” senior linebacker Nakevion Leslie, Powder Springs, Ga., about last week’s loss to The Citadel. “Every Sunday we come in to watch film and it’s always about our next opponent, so our whole week was about VMI.”
First Half Frenzy
The Keydets were limited to just one first down before halftime — finishing the game’s first half with 39 yards on 23 plays compared to UTC’s 293. Six of VMI’s seven first half drives ended in three-and-out and it was also the third time this season the Mocs shut out an opponent in the first half.
VMI scored first in the second half on a 79 yard that led to the visitors racking up 200 yards in the last two quarters. All 13 of the Keydets’ points came in that the third quarter, and for the entire game, VMI was held to a season low 11 rushing yards.
“We came out hungry, ready to complete and ready to get after somebody to get that win back in the column,” Leslie said of the defenses first half. “In the second you could see them going deeper into their playbook. They ran a couple reverses and things like that. We’ve just got to be more technique sound to stop those types of plays.”
Bennifield was ‘pretty average’
Junior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., posted a nice stat line Saturday that included 224 passing yards and a score of 64 percent passing. But, as many head coaches are, UTC head coach Russ Huesman was quick to point out the flaws in his starter’s performance.
“He missed a lot of throws… missed a lot of reads,” Coach Huesman said. “I love [Alejandro] he can make a lot of things happen, but there were a lot of questionable decisions… We can’t be in the eighth game of the year and have him making some of the mistakes that he did…”I think if you talk to him the first thing he’d say is that he was pretty average.”
‘Next Man Up’
Running back Richardre Bagley, Powder Springs, Ga., took the starring role in place of the injured Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga. Luckily, the spotlight wasn’t too bright for the junior who totaled career-highs in yards (189) and touchdowns (2).
“Not much changed,” Bagley said about the week’s preparations as the starter. “We just went about how we usually do. This week was about being the next man up. Everybody was confident in eachother that we could get the job done. I think we showed that on the field.”
All-Time Leaders
Saturday’s win earned the senior class their 44th career win — marking the most all-time by a single class. The current class of seniors have never won less than eight games in a season, and has claimed at least a share of the Southern Conference title at the end of all three of their previous seasons.
Home-Field Advantage
The Mocs have now won 14 consecutive SoCon home games after the VMI win. The last time UTC lost a home conference game was 2012, when former member Georgia Southern beat the Mocs 38-31 in overtime.
In the Coach Huesman era, UTC has a 22-8 record in conference home games.
Three to Go
It may be hard to believe, but the Mocs have only three regular season games remaining on the schedule — two of which are SoCon games (at Western Carolina next week, then home against Wofford). UTC will close their regular season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., against the Crimson Tide of Alabama.