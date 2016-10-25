Football: Home playoff game still alive for No. 8 Mocs
By Chris King — Assistant Sports Editor
With just under one month until the 2016 FCS Playoff Selection Show, the No. 8 ranked Chattanooga Mocs playoff picture still remains uncertain.
The Mocs improved to 7-1 overall on the season and 5-1 in the Southern Conference with a 30-13 win over VMI on Saturday. Chattanooga bounced back after dropping their first game of the season to undefeated, No. 5 ranked The Citadel last week in Charleston, S.C.
The loss to The Citadel has a major impact on the playoff picture for the Mocs and now causes UTC to have to rely on The Citadel to lose a SoCon game in order to claim a share of its fourth straight SoCon Championship.
The NCAA Division I FCS playoffs consist of 24 teams that compete in a single elimination tournament. Out of the 24 teams competing, 10 conference champions will receive an automatic bid into the playoffs. The remaining spots will be given to the best teams on an at-large basis, which is determined by the FCS Playoff Committee.
The top eight teams in the 24-team playoff field are seeded and receive a first round bye. The remaining teams will play in the first round and the match-ups are determined by geographical proximity to each other.
With the loss to The Citadel, the Mocs dropped to the eighth spot in the FCS Coaches Poll, which now has UTC looking towards having to play a first-round game in the 2016 FCS playoffs.
The Mocs need The Citadel to lose two out its remaining three SoCon games in order to receive an automatic bid into the playoffs. If UTC is unable to receive an automatic bid, they are a big favorite to receive an at large bid as long as they don’t lose anymore SoCon games on the season.
The Mocs have made it to the FCS playoffs in three different seasons since joining the classification in 1982. The first year was in 1984 and the Mocs lost to Arkansas State in the first round 37-10. The second year came in 2014 and UTC received a first round bye and beat Indiana State in the second round 35-14 but lost to No. 1 ranked New Hampshire 35-30. The third year came last season as the Mocs beat Fordham 50-20 in the first round but fell to No. 1 Jacksonville State 41-35 in overtime.
Chattanooga will look to be a playoff team for the third year in a row as they continue their impressive season. The Mocs have two more SoCon games and a major road test at No. 1 Alabama remaining until the 2016 FCS Playoff bracket is set on Nov. 20.