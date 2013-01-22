New tool to help students decide on major

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Current and potential college students in Tennessee and Colorado can now make their futures seem less stressful with the recently developed tool, “Launch My Career,” which can help them better understand career and salary opportunities that result from their educational decisions.

“Launch My Career” works by asking students to select what major, university, job or industry they are interested in. They can then use the Lifestyle Calculator to get a glimpse of the impact that their decisions in school will have on the kind of lifestyle they want to live after they graduate from college.

This tool was developed as the result of a $1.9 million investment from USA Funds in Indianapolis and is free for everyone to use.

“Our goal is to help students and prospective students make better-informed decisions. [I]t is our hope that Launch My Career will help inform one of the most critical components of an educational decision- will this field of study at this particular institution lead to good employment and good wage opportunities?” said Derek Redelman, vice president of research and policy at USA Funds.

The website uses a data system from each state that uses “Launch My Career” to help students make these decisions. The data systems combine a particular state’s employment and wage data with the educational outcomes data from colleges within the state. This data does not reveal any personal information and can be updated annually.

Redelman said the inspiration for “Launch My Career” came from the fact that “nearly half of recent college graduates have found themselves unemployed or underemployed, [and] at least a third of all college graduates say that would choose a different major if they could do college over again.”

Redelman said that he hopes that the new tool will help make the process of sorting through the seemingly endless choices that come along with going to college easier on students and their families.

John Tester, a junior from Greeneville said, “I wish that something like this was around when I started college. It would have made things a lot easier.”

“Launch My Career” will be expanding to Texas later this year and to Minnesota in 2017.

For more information students can visit launchmycareertn.org.