Takeaways: Mocs handle business at Western Carolina

By Calvin Smith — Staff Writer

The football team continued their Southern Conference success with a 38-25 win over Western Carolina Saturday in the Catamounts’ homecoming game.

“It was a big win. We had to get it. This time of year every win is a big win,” Head Coach Russ Huesman said after the game to GoMocs.com.

The No. 8 Mocs are now 8-1 on the season, and 6-1 in SoCon play.

Mocs Start Off On Fire

Backed up on their own 9 yard line, the Mocs weren’t in an ideal position to get their offense going.

Richardre Bagley, Powder Springs, Ga., rushed for 19 yards to give UTC some breathing room to the 28 yard line. Just a few plays later Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., hit C.J. Board, Clarksville Tenn., for a 60 yard touchdown for the game’s first score. No matter where they were on the field. UTC made plays against the WCU defense.

The Mocs scores on all five of their first half possessions — tallying four touchdowns and a field goal.

“Back up” Richardre Bagley Dazzles Again

No Derrick Craine? No problem for UTC. In the absence of injured All-American Derrick Craine, Bagley showed us he is ready to be an All-American himself.

Bagley, torched the Catamounts defense for 126 yards on 19 carries and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He also added a receiving touchdown to his statline on an 8-yard reception.

This stellar performance comes after last week versus VMI where Bagley had 23 carries for 193 yards and two scores.

Tyler Roberson Brings New Element To The Offense

For most of the season, backup quarterback Tyler Roberson, Martinez, Ga., has only seen action in mop up roles, but Saturday he provided a great change of pace to give the Mocs’ offense another dangerous element.

With 121 rushing yards and a touchdown, Roberson adds very interesting versatility for the Mocs’ offense. The starting Bennifield is considered a dual threat signal-caller himself, but Huesman and staff brought in Roberson to do most of the quarterback runs given the injury Bennifield suffered last week.

After Saturday, Roberson may have earned himself more playing time in the future. Roberson could be in line to see more carries and option plays to keep opposing defenses on their heels. His change of pace worked brilliantly against Western Carolina and is worth keeping on eye over the weeks to come.

Despite Roberson’s stats today, Huesman still sees areas of improvement outside of the stat sheet, “If Tyler had executed a few more plays and not fumbled, he would have had a monster day.”

Nation’s Top Rush Defense Gives Up Multiple Big Plays

Coming into the match up against WCU, UTC’s rush defense was second to none at the FCS level. They’d only surrendered over 100 rushing yards twice this season and given up just under three yards per carry.

WCU’s running back Detrez Newsome ran through the touted UTC rush defense for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Newsome gained the majority of his yards on two rushes, one from 75 yards, and another from 95.

“Defensively, we were not very good. Obviously, we’ve got to get better.” said Coach Huesman.

Don’t Forget About The Big Boys

UTC’s offensive line is paving the way for one of the nation’s most potent rushing attacks. No matter who has been running the ball, this offensive line is giving everyone a gap to run through.

Despite the rushing yards, Huesman is still happy with his talented defensive line group after their play today.

Huesman had high praise for his big boys after the game,

“They are doing a great job. I love those guys. I challenged those guys before the game. I said our defensive line and our offensive line had to be great. Those two groups stepped up big time.”

Finally, The Bye Week

Nine games into the season’s long grind, UTC has earned their bye week. They get a chance to rest up and get Craine healthy for the Mocs’ senior day and last home regular season game of the year.

UTC faces a triple option Wofford squad for their final SoCon game on Nov. 12. The following week, UTC will face Alabama.

