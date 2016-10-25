Bagley continues to run wild during Craine’s absense
By Anthony Sigismond — Staff Writer
If you did not know whom Richardre Bagley, Powder Springs, Ga., was before; there is a good chance you do now.
Bagley, who is starting in place of the injured Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., burst onto the scene a couple of weeks ago and has yet to slow down. After rushing for a career-high 189 yards against VMI, Bagley put up another strong outing rushing for 126 more yards last Saturday in their 38-25 victory against Western Carolina. Maybe the most important thing is Bagley continues to find the endzone, scoring five times (four rushing, one receiving) in the two-game span.
“It was surreal,” said Bagley after his first start against VMI. “I was very happy at the end of the game, but I was also very hungry. I’m so ready to get back to practice this week and go back at it again. I just want to do it again and once I got a taste of it I was like ‘Aw man, this is what I can do, I got to keep doing it and I got to do better.’”
Chattanooga’s offense has yet to miss a beat since losing Craine to an ankle injury with Bagley leading the rushing attack. Of course, that’s no surprise to the coaching staff at UTC who went to great lengths to recruit Bagley away from one of their conference rivals.
Originally a Furman commit, Bagley turned down FBS offers from Air Force and Temple to play in the Southern Conference. While Bagley thought he was done with the recruiting process and headed to South Carolina, the Mocs had other ideas.
“When I went on my visit here I was hosted by (Nakevion Leslie, Powder Springs, Ga.) and we went to the same high school at Hillgrove,” said Bagley. “When I first came here I realized it was such a family environment. I had just met these guys that night and they already felt like brothers to me and this was before I even really gotten to know each and everyone of them.
“I had always kept that in the back of my mind and once Coach (Rusty Wright) had told me about everything I kind of sat there and thought about it, talked with my parents a little bit more, it was a no-brainer for me to go ahead and make that switch.”
Three years later, Bagley is filling in for one of the better running backs to walk through UTC in Craine. However, just like in the recruiting process, the message was still the same and worked out at the end of the day.
“Obviously me and Craine are different backs,” said Bagley. “But I remember Coach (Jeff Durden) came up to me before the game and said ‘Hey listen. You be you, don’t try to be Derrick Craine you try to be Richardre Bagley. Try to be the best running back that you can possibly be.’ That really stuck with me and I really thought about that throughout the whole game and from there I just tried to do what I could do. I tried to make the plays that I could make and how I could make them.”
While Craine could be ready to return next week, Bagley has made his presence known to garner more playing time when UTC hosts Wofford Saturday Nov. 12 at Finley Stadium.
