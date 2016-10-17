2016-2017 Men’s Basketball Preview

By Chris King — Assistant Sports Editor

College basketball is back and the Mocs look to build off the best season in school history, as they are once again the favorites to win the Southern Conference.

The 2015-16 basketball season marked the best season in UTC Men’s Basketball history as the Mocs went 29-6 and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009. The Mocs claimed its 11th regular season SoCon Championship and 11th SoCon Tournament Championship last season.

Heading into the new season, the Mocs have a large amount of hype surrounding them, as they are preseason favorites to win the 2016-17 SoCon Title.

Head Coach

Head Coach Matt McCall excelled in his first season for the Mocs as he received the 2016 SoCon Coach of the Year. He became the seventh UTC coach to win the Coach of the Year honor as he led the Mocs to a 29-6 overall record and 15-3 record in the conference. Coach McCall claimed impressive road victories at Georgia, Illinois and Dayton as he led the Mocs to a school record 29 wins.

“The biggest thing is understanding that last year is last year,” said McCall. “The wins, championships and the banners that were hung are in the past. We aren’t trying to defend anything, we are trying to chase another one. We can’t recreate last year, we have to recreate a new identity this year.”

Veteran Leadership

The Mocs are loaded with a veteran group of players as they return four starters from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. UTC is led by a group of six seniors that have all played a major role in the success of the basketball program over the past few seasons. Three senior leaders received preseason honors, Tre’ McLean, Charleston, S.C., was voted preseason SoCon Player of the Year, Casey Jones, New Orleans, La., was voted preseason All-SoCon and Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., also received preseason All-SoCon.

“Those six seniors are a very connected group of guys,” said McCall. “We make sure our guys know that we have to be the most connected unit on the floor. If we are connected on the floor, then we will be a very difficult team to beat.”

Backcourt

The Mocs are loaded with talent at the guard position this season as the backcourt is anchored by three very experienced seniors. Senior Greg Pryor, Memphis, Tenn., claimed the 2016 SoCon Tournament MVP and will continue to be the Mocs starting point guard this season. Senior Tre’ McLean started all 35 games last season and is coming off a year where he was named first team All-SoCon and All-SoCon Tournament team. McLean led the Mocs last season in points (12.1), rebounding (6.3) and steals (1.6). One of the biggest offseason stories for the Mocs was the news that Senior Casey Jones received a medical redshirt after only playing eight games last season, due to a foot injury. Jones was named first team All-SoCon in 2014 and 2015 and currently sits at 18th in school history with 1,054 career points.

“Casey Jones is such a versatile player and gives us depth all over the court,” said McCall. “Casey’s ability to put the ball on the court and make plays causes match up problems for the opposing team. I’m happy to get him back on court especially with what he had to go through last season.”

Frontcourt

On top of being loaded in the backcourt, the Mocs are also heavily talented in the frontcourt. UTC is led by senior Justin Tuoyo in the frontcourt, who currently holds the block record for a season and career. Tuoyo was the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and All-SoCon in 2015 and 2016. For his career, Tuoyo averages 10.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg and has 181 career blocks. Playing alongside Tuoyo is fellow senior Chuck Ester, Geismar, La., who is a returning starter for the Mocs. Ester plays a very important role for the Mocs defensively and his play will determine the Mocs success throughout the season. Casey Jones and Tre’ McLean are both very versatile players who will make an impact on the frontcourt and backcourt.

“We have great depth in the frontcourt with Chuck Ester, Justin Tuoyo and Tre’ McLean,” said McCall. “There are a lot of things that Ester does that don’t show up in the stat sheet but the one thing that he does is impact winning. We are very excited to have everyone back and look forward to see how the depth translates onto the court.”

Bench Depth

The Mocs may be one of the most veteran teams in the country but UTC also has a very deep bench. Senior Johnathan Burroughs-Cook, Memphis, Tenn., will see the most minutes off the bench this season and will add great depth at the guard position. Sophomore Peyton Woods, Monticello, Ky., will look to embrace the role of being the Mocs best sharpshooter off the bench. Freshman Rodney Chatman, Lithonia, Ga., will be one of the few freshmen to see action off the bench this season. The Mocs added four transfers to the roster this season and hope for them to add depth to an already deep veteran team.

“Everyone on the team has their own unique role,” said McCall. “Some players role may be playing more minutes than others but everyone’s role is important. We need them to bring an incredible amount of passion everyday and help impact the team any way they can.”

Tough Non-Conference Schedule

Heading into the 2016-17 season, a major emphasis for the Mocs was to schedule opponents that will prepare them for SoCon play and possibly the NCAA Tournament. UTC did just that as the Mocs travel to Tennessee for the season opener on Nov. 11. The Mocs also play at North Carolina on Nov. 13 on ESPN2 and at Vanderbilt on Dec. 17. UTC also renews an old rivalry against Marshall on Dec. 6 at McKenzie Arena.

“The biggest thing is that you’re trying to prepare the team for SoCon play and that’s what a tough non-conference schedule does,” said McCall. “Another thing we are trying to do is build a level of excitement around Chattanooga and for our fans. You want to be playing your best basketball in January, February and March and a tough schedule will help you prepare for that.”

Preseason Predictions

Despite being the favorite to win the SoCon for the second year in a row, the Mocs must prove its new identity in order to gain respect from the SoCon and the rest of the country. Many eyes will be on the Scenic City this basketball season as the Mocs prepare for another memorable season.

“If we focus on where people predict us to finish, then we are setting ourselves up for failure, said McCall. “We have to stay committed to the process of being the most connected team on the floor and just get better every day. The results will take care of themselves.”

Contact Chris at chris-m-king@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/chris_king64