State Office Building plans cause rifts within departments

By Hannah Rials, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

As of January 2017, UTC’s English department will relocate to the second floor of the Chattanooga State Office Building on McCallie Avenue, creating a physical rift between students and their professors.

However, the entire department will not be moving next semester. In order to renovate Holt Hall for biology and environmental science laboratories, all English faculty members whose offices are in Holt will be moving farther down campus. The English faculty residing in the library will stay in the library indefinitely due to concerns of space.

Until this year, the State Office Building, affectionately referred to as SOB, housed parole officers and their parolees. When UTC acquired the historical building five years ago, the initial plan was to convert them to dorms while continuing to expand campus toward downtown. For next semester, SOB, which has over 250,000 square feet of office space and 100 parking spots, will house the English, Philosophy, Religion and Psychology departments.

Few classes will actually be taught in SOB because “it doesn’t have classrooms because it was just an office building before,” said Dr. Chris Stuart, head of the English department. Most English classes will be spread out all over campus, as students will see on their schedules. There are plans to renovate SOB to make the building more conducive to a classroom environment.

It has taken some years for the University to utilize SOB and the city is excited that it is being put to good use, but the English department as a whole is less than thrilled about this move. “There’s been a lot of grumping about it,” said Stuart when asked about his excitement over the move. “It’s a giant pain in the butt from an administrative and a faculty standpoint.” Having to pack up offices and move to this new building uproots both students and faculty from a familiar environment.

Dr. Stuart expressed concerns about the amount of traffic on McCallie Avenue. It’s a very narrow traffic route that is dangerous for pedestrians. Thinking about the amount of foot traffic that Holt gets, “I’d love to see one of those pedestrian bridges over McCallie,” said Stuart. This would make crossing safer and decrease traffic.

Unenthused by this new move, some faculty members are worried about the distance from campus. Dr. Aaron Shaheen, a UTC English professor of 12 years, expressed his concerns. “Some of us are concerned about being pushed so far to the periphery of campus that we’ll no longer feel connected to the students and other faculty members,” said Shaheen. “I personally hope the move is temporary.”

The one bright spot professors are finding in this move is the prospect of having offices with windows for the first time in their careers at UTC. However, Holt has become home to the department. “I’ll miss teaching in Holt,” said Shaheen.

How will this affect the department and is students? “The English department is too essential to the workings of the university to be so physically marginalized for so long,” said Dr. Shaheen