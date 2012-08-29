SGA Minutes 11/15

SGA passed a resolution against Governor Bill Haslam’s outsourcing plan and made plans for study marathon on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The meeting began with guest speaker A’Jacia Wash from the student alumni council. Wash explained the council’s role of building a bridge between students and alumni and promoted their holiday Angel Tree fundraiser.

President Kelsey Weaver shared her experience at a UT system networking event, including suggestions for the planned food bank and an open forum.

Freshman Senate advisors are starting a mentoring program that matched interested senators from the Freshman Senate with the Student Senate. They also promoted Freshman Senate’s upcoming event, a Thanksgiving Turkey Train.

The Turkey Train will be Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Freshman Senate will collect turkeys and monetary donations for Chattanooga Food Bank.

The senate passed a resolution that opposes the Haslam administration’s proposed plan to outsource facilities work on public university campuses across the state.

Tennessee is still reviewing contract proposals and final decisions will not be made until the spring. After the state government chooses a provider, each campus will have the ability to opt out or in. SGA’s resolution urged Chancellor Steven Angle to opt out.

The resolution listed reasons for opposing the outsourcing initiative, including that employees could lose their jobs or benefits and that Whitestone Research found that third party management would not save UTC money. UTK’s student senate previously passed a similar resolution.

The senate passed a bill that allocated $2,722.50 to purchase 300 sweatshirts for study marathon. The senate had a Twitter poll to see whether sweatshirts or long-sleeved t-shirts would be more popular.

The design of the sweatshirts said “Chattanooga’ in a script font on top of an outline of the city skyline.

The senate also allocated $2,670.71 for food for the study marathon including coffee, hot chocolate, water, fruit, popcorn, pizza, cookies, fruit snacks and goldfish. The University and Academic Affairs committee has worked with several local businesses who have agreed to donate food. For example, the Majestic 12 Carmike Cinema has agreed to donate popcorn and Lupi’s Pizza plans to donate pizza.