Crime Log 11/22

Compiled by Haley Doss —

Oct 9

16-0009165 Around 1 p.m., police were called to the University Center after calls about a suspicious person. When they arrived, they spoke with workers in the food court and were told there was a man walking around with a beer and bothering students. They found the man and confiscated the beer, He told police he had stopped in to use the restroom. They checked his record for warrants and when they came back clear, he was escorted off the property and told not to return to campus.

Oct 10

16-0091978 Police met with a female student about a suspicious activity report. The student stated that she recently left the SIM center after a class and walked to her car on ML King Blvd. She saw a male by her car that asked her for money for a bus ticket. She said he appeared to be homeless and became angry when the student told him she was in a hurry and needed to leave. The student got $7 out of her car and gave it to the man. Officers were unable to find the man.

16-009205 Officers were called to the University Center around 1 p.m. about a man who had trespassed on university property. They found the man eating his lunch. They told him he would be able to finish his lunch and then had to leave. The man told the officer he would smack the officer. At that point, the officer took him into custody. There was no further information on the incident.

16-009207 A person came to the police department to report damage to their vehicle in Lot 36. After looking at the vehicle, the victim wanted to know if the university would pay to fix the damages to their car. The damage was a long scratch on the side of the car. It seemed that someone used a metal object to do the damage. The officers told the owner no but that they would do a property damage report.

16-009208 A student reported a case of stalking. There was also a phone call on that day from the same unknown person. They stated that there was unwanted contact by phone starting as early as January of 2016 in various off-campus locations. The student was provided contact information of resources on campus and the investigation will continue.

Oct 12

16-009262 An officer saw a student peeing in the bushes beside EMCS. When he was asked for identification, he was reluctant to provide it by denying that he had his ID. As the officer spoke with him, he noticed that the student had alcohol on his breath and had bloodshot eyes. After a moment, he gave the officer the ID which stated that he was underage. The officer referred the student to student affairs in lieu of citation or arrest. He admitted to drinking at Douglas Heights and that he was on the guest list to attend a Kappa Delta formal which was loading buses in Lot 10. The sorority’s chapter adviser was told about the incident and the student was not allowed to board the buses or attend their event.

Nov 14

16-009328 An officer responded to a call that a student found a Bank of America debit card on the sidewalk outside of Decosimo. The officer met with the student and picked up the property. They attempted to the contact the owner but were not successful, The card was placed with the lost and found property at the police department.

16-009333 Around 3 p.m., police were called to Stophel for a possible narcotics violations. The resident director of Stophel called dispatch after a general fire alarm had stemmed from that room. The officers met with the RD at the room. Officers noticed a “Dab” container in the living room that had butane hash oil inside along with two bookbags. The officers followed the RD into one of the rooms were there was marijuana on the desk. They met with the resident and he claimed the marijuana. Another student had multiple smoking devices in his room and a bag of drug paraphernalia in the living room. All of the property was taken. Both students were sent to student affairs for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

16-009344 Around 11 p.m., police were called to Decosimo for a possible narcotics violation. When officers arrived, they spoke with a resident assistant went to the room. They spoke with one of the residents and could smell the odor of marijuana. The suspect gave police consent to search the room. During the search, the police found marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia in sight. The student will be sent to student affairs for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov 15

16-009366 An officer made a traffic stop after they witnessed a driver run a stop sign, When they approached the car, they noticed a Miller beer box in the back seat. All of the passengers in the car were found to be under 21 years of age. One of the students stated that the beer was hers and had recently been purchased, The beer was taken and disposed of and the student was issued a misdemeanor citation in possession of alcohol.