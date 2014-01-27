UTC Outdoors increases rental pricing, provides new equipment

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

After seven years of providing free recreational rental services to campus, UTC Outdoors will now be charging for their rentals starting in the spring semester.

The purpose of this change is to fund new equipment after years of wear and tear have started to weigh on the rentals they currently use.

Allison Hughes, the coordinator of outdoor programming, states that with lighter, faster and stronger equipment technology coming out the new pricing will allow the program to stay up to date.

“Bringing in a small rate just to rent out things to the students is going to update a lot of our equipment,” said Hughes. “My current budget does not really allow for me to purchase the quantity of equipment that I need to run the outdoor program. By bringing in this rate, I will be able to supplement that action.”

Some of the new equipment will include top-of-the-line mountain bikes, inflatable paddle boards and specialized backpacks for hiking.

The rentals will be priced at one day or weekend rates. The prices range from $1 to $20 depending on the equipment.

Hughes also stated that they will be doing flat rate charges. This means that if a student rents a kayak, they will not be required to also pay for things like paddles or their life-preserver.

Although they will be charging a fee for rentals, the trips that UTC Outdoors offers will remain free of charge.

With changes like new pricing and more advanced equipment, students will be the most effected by this fact.

Sydney Tyler, a freshman and communication major from Chanhassen, Minn., feels that the charge is unnecessary because of what students pay for tuition.

“It is understandable, but we do pay so much in college tuition already,” said Tyler. “I am out of state so I pay so much so much already.”

Katie Friedmann, a freshman and graphic design major from White House, Tenn., plans to still use the service in the future but does feel it may hinder other students from using it.

“I have not heard of very many people using it and having to pay [for tuition] already, I don’t see it happening,” said Friedmann.

Gunnar Jackson, a junior and a general mathematics major from Memphis, understands the change in pricing and commends the reasonable rental pricing.

“It’s not upsetting to me because I see the reasoning behind it, you can’t just get funding out of no where and its only a max of $20,” said Jackson.

Regardless of the charge for equipment, Jackson plans to use their rental service in the future and is excited to see the new equipment.

For further information about rentals and trips offered through UTC Outdoors, www.utc.edu/campus-recreation/utc-outdoors or visit their office located in the ARC.