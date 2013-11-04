Holt renovations disapoint

In the spring, Holt Hall is scheduled to undergo a mechanical renovation to house the Biology, Geology, and Environmental Studies department; however, faculty are frustrated by the plans which some feel do not significantly address the department’s needs.

Department head Dr. John Tucker said his department has “grown dramatically” in the last ten years with the number of students majoring in biology or environment science doubling from about 500 to 1,000.

“We have a great need for more space,” said Tucker.

To address this need, the university plans to renovate Holt in two phases: the West wing and the then the East. By the time the renovations are complete, the other departments currently located in Holt will have moved out, and the entire building will be devoted to the BGE department.

“The biggest benefit of the renovation is that we will, meaning biology and environmental science, will double its space,” said Tucker.

Holt was built in the 1970s and has not been significantly renovated since then, according to Tucker. Dr. Henry Spratt, a professor of microbiology, the school has seen a need for the biology department to have a more modern space the 1990s.

Previously, the university planned on building a new building for the science, which Tucker thought would be the best option for students and faculty.

Through attending workshops and talking to other institutions, Spratt found that unless a place has historical significance, most science departments at American universities choose to build an entirely new building rather than trying to renovate existing spaces.

“To update to a 21st-century building requires unbelievable expenses,” said Spratt.

Plans for a new life sciences building at UTC have been delayed at put on hold several times, according to Spratt. He’s been told it is still on the list of planned campus improvements but may be 10 to 15 years away.

With funding for a new building difficult to obtain, the university is trying to address the department’s needs by renovating Holt. However, Spratt said that “renovation is too good a word” for the planned improvements, and that it is more like a procedure.

The majority of the budget will go to necessary mechanical renovations, like updating the electricity, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, as well as cosmetic improvements like new flooring and paint, according to Tucker.

“What’s probably not going to happen is any sort of substantial redesign of the interior rooms, which you would have with a new building. You can design it with a state-of-the-art facility configuration. We not going to be able to do that here,” said Tucker.

So what changes can students expect? Tucker said the plans are still being finalized, but there are some things they’ve asked for.

Tucker hopes the building with become more accessible for students with physical disabilities by adding an elevator so that there will be one on each end of the building.

Tucker said right now his department is one of the few that doesn’t have a computer lab, and with the renovation, there will be space for one if they can find the funding for the computers.

There will be a space devoted to field equipment storage. Tucker said that may not sound like much, but equipment such as waders need to be stored so that they can dry. Storing the equipment properly helps it last longer.

There should also be more space devoted to the department’s specimen museum.

“I’m sure that the space will be improved. Exactly how much improvement we’re not sure,” said Tucker.

Spratt said even after the renovations, there will not be space for the entire department. The department continues to grow, and without changing the configuration of the building, there will not be much additional lab space.

Spratt was worried that the department’s accreditation could be hurt if there is not enough space for student research.

“We have to have labs to teach our programs. We have to have labs to do our research,” said Spratt.

Julia Salamat, a senior from Chattanooga studying pre-professional biology, said like the rest of the building the labs in Holt are old and some classes have to share labs.

The number of people that can be in a lab is dictated by fire codes. Spratt said this has presented him with challenges teaching before, and Tucker says this makes scheduling difficult.

For example, if a student requests an override to get into a full class, Tucker may have to turn them down because the class is already at the fire code’s limits. Tucker hoped that in a new building there could be classes and labs with flexible walls to accommodate the occasional need for a larger space. However, he is doubtful that will happen in Holt.

Meanwhile to prepare for the mechanical renovations, faculty in the BGE department have been spread out across five buildings: Holt, Davenport, Grote and both Collins Street annexes.

Tucker said being spread out across multiple buildings along with the uncertainty over the start date for the renovations has been stressful and challenging.

Spratt, who was one of the first professors to be relocated from Holt to Davenport, said the separation has presented difficulties.

“I remember walking into this building [Davenport] in April and it was still pretty much the way it was when physical therapy was here. Then it was a mad dash.”

Davenport was quickly updated to have Bunsen burners, fume hoods and other necessary lab equipment in time for the summer term.

Spratt said he has about two-thirds the amount of space he had in Holt. In his old lab, he had 80 drawers, in Davenport he has none. Lap supplies are being stored plastic bins on shelves, and a student has already dropped a box trying to take it off the shelf, breaking about thirty test tubes.

New challenges like this arise frequently, said Spratt. Supplies are spread across five buildings, making lab work a hassle. For one class he had to prepare a lab in Davenport then carefully transport the supplies to Grote, where the lab needed to be performed because it involved radioactive material.

“We’re finding that it’s kind of a nightmare,” said Spratt.

Traveling across campus from Holt to Davenport between classes can also be difficult for students.

“It’s far from here, but the labs there are newer,” said Salamat.

The BGE department is not the only group feeling frustrated by these plans. English, Philosophy and Religion, Psychology, Women’s Studies all have offices in Holt and will be displaced by these changes.