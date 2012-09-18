Alumni create program to diversify Chattanooga’s art scene

Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. — Two UTC alumni are giving artists abroad the opportunity to diversify Chattanooga’s art scene.

The Artist Residency Chattanooga, ARC, is a new program that brings artists from around the world to Chattanooga and provides them with the space and freedom they need to create and experiment with their art.

Co-founders of ARC, Aaron Cowan and Adam Kirby, both graduated from UTC with degrees in 3-D art. Cowan and Kirby had the idea to create ARC when they realized the art scene in Chattanooga was lacking.

“We had the idea because we’ve been pretty well involved in the arts in Chattanooga, we really wanted to provide this because we felt Chattanooga needed it and it had potential to become a really great art city,” said Kirby. “However, there’s certain things it lacked and certain forms of art it didn’t adhere to.”

Kirby said that as an artist, it can be difficult to focus on your art when you have to worry about money. ARC gives artists the opportunity to work on their art without the hassle of balancing art and a “normal job.”

The launch of ARC had been almost a year in the making. The planning had taken a lot of time and money for co-founders.

The opportunity to launch the program fell into the co-founders’ laps, as they had both just come into gallery and studio spaces.

The co-founders of ARC would like to see it become an established entity in Chattanooga that can provide studio and gallery space, food and housing at no charge to the artist.

“We want our residency to cover all that we can,” said Kirby.

Kirby said that one of ARC’s goals is to become a non-profit in the future.

Every four months, ARC will invite an artist to participate in the residency for one full month. At the end of the residency, the resident has an opportunity to exhibit their work and give a lecture.

Ryder Richards, an artist from Dallas, was ARC’s first resident artist. ARC provided Richards with access to the Swine Gallery to create and discounted housing at En Root House, a hostel in Southside.

For more information about ARC, visit arcresidency.wordpress.com.