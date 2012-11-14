Alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

Simone Edwards, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Thanksgiving means something different to everyone.

For some, it means turkey and annoying relatives. For college students, it may mean a nice, home-cooked meal. For me, as a vegan, I’m not overly excited to celebrate turkey, ham, and macaroni and cheese like the rest of my family. This year, I’m looking for new ways to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Maybe your problem is different than mine: maybe you’re just tired of eating the same food every year for Thanksgiving. So, before it’s too late, you may want to suggest a themed Thanksgiving to your family. Maybe the theme is Italian and everyone brings an Italian dish. Now, what you deem an Italian dish is completely up to you. Who knows, maybe it’ll add to the fun.

I’ve also heard of a salad-themed Thanksgiving. Now, this may seem exciting to a vegan, but I eat salads all the time. However, a salad, in my opinion, is just a dish that consists of a mixture of small pieces of food, so mix whatever you want, call it a salad, and have a salad-themed Thanksgiving.

Now, if you’re not excited for themed food this Thanksgiving, maybe you’re the type to be more excited about exercise. Did you know that there’s opportunities to exercise on Thanksgiving? Turkey Day races are annual, and if you’re going home this Thanksgiving, you may want to register for your local Turkey Day race. In Chattanooga, there’s a Grateful Gobbler Walk on Thanksgiving morning if you’re staying on campus and interested in getting a morning walk in before you eat a full meal.

Whether you’re celebrating a themed Thanksgiving, or exercising early in the morning before stuffing your face, have a Happy Thanksgiving!