Euphrates Club provides opportunities for collaboration and discussion

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Euphrates Institute UTC chapter will be holding their last meeting of the semester on Wednesday, Nov. 30, where Dr. Jordan Amirkhani will be presenting her research.

Euphrates Club is an outlet where students who are interested in Middle Eastern topics are able to collaborate. Students come to self-educate themselves on current issues while gaining a platform on which to discuss the issues with other students. Allison Cate, a senior at UTC, is the president of the club, and Dr. Annie Tracy Samuel serves as the academic advisor.

This meeting will specifically focus on Dr. Amirkhani’s presentation of her research to the students. Dr. Amirkhani is an assistant professor of art at UTC and received her Ph.D in History and Philosophy of Art from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. She focuses her research on modern British and Serbian art, but she specifically focuses on the appropriation of European art themes into Middle Eastern art.

“Her research is particularly unique,” stated Cate. Cate also said that the club is mainly interested in learning about Amirkhani’s study of Iranian art.

“I think one of the fantastic things about UTC that is underrated at times is the diversity of our faculty,” Cate said. “This particular meeting will be about highlighting [Dr. Amirkhani] and her work and her very specific world perspective.”

The club conducted a similar meeting with Dr. Tracy Samuel, where she spoke with attendees about her research and experiences in the Middle East. Attendees were then able to ask questions and have an open discussion about her research. Cate noted that it was informal and informative.

While this meeting will just be focusing on Amirkhani, Cate hopes that this will continue to expand the network of the club.

“Something that this will help with will be forming interdisciplinary connections throughout the university,” explained Cate. “We have lots of faculty and students who are interested in the Middle East who want to do research there or live there, and that base connection is certainly a potential to foster interdisciplinary collaboration.”

The Euphrates Club meets every other Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Brock Hall, room 406.