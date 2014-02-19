Football: Mocs receive nothing but praise from ‘Bama’s Saban

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor, Chattanooga. Tenn.—

Despite falling 31-3 to No. 1 Alabama, the Chattanooga Mocs proved to the rest of the country that they were ready to play against the juggernaut Crimson Tide.

The Mocs came into the match up against Alabama a heavy underdog to the unanimous number one ranked Crimson Tide. UTC came out strong in the first quarter as the Mocs got on the board first after an Henrique Ribeiro, Chattanooga, 47-yard field goal. The Mocs defense kept Alabama off the scoreboard for the first 15 minutes of the game, taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.

Chattanooga was only the second team this season to hold a lead over the Crimson Tide after the first quarter. Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave Chattanooga the credit that was deserved after only leading the Mocs 14-3 at halftime.

“Well that probably wasn’t our best effort, but I think you have to give the Chattanooga players a lot of credit,” said Saban. “They really played hard, and they played well. They played with a lot of grit and a lot of toughness.”

The Chattanooga defense held Alabama to just 332 total yards of offense, which is the second-lowest output of the season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s 31 points was also the second-lowest total of the season. The Mocs also held freshman quarterback and Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts to 136 passing yards, which is his second-lowest total of the year.

“They were a pretty good team, said Saban about Chattanooga. “They had a good game plan against us, and they were executing a lot more early on in the game, but we came out in the second half and executed a lot more than the first half, which helped us get a little more momentum in the second half.”

The Mocs offense finished with 184 total yards, which is more than Kent State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and LSU had against the best defense in the country. UTC rushed for 70 yards, which were more than USC, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, and LSU had against Alabama this season.

The loss to Alabama dropped the Mocs to 8-3 on the season and gave Chattanooga much needed national attention before the FCS Playoffs. The Mocs open the FCS Playoffs at Finley Stadium on Saturday against Weber State. It is the third season in a row that the Mocs have made the FCS Playoffs.