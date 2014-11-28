Commentary: Covering Alabama as a life-long fan

By Sarah-Grace Battles — Editor-in-Chief

Growing up, I can’t remember a time that my family didn’t cheer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. But that’s what happens when both sides of your family are from and some still live in the heart of Bama Country.

You grow up around it, breathe it and live it. When I saw the football schedule released for this season and saw the team I’ve grown up loving and cheering for scheduled to play the team from where I go to school and have grown to love, my excitement was unreal.

I talked non-stop about the match-up and how thrilled I was to hopefully have the opportunity to cover my two favorite college football teams and I am so grateful that I had that chance.

The emotions I felt the entire day from when we were driving to Tuscaloosa, eating at Dreamland BBQ (my favorite BBQ restaurant), seeing the Walk of Champions and walking onto the field at Bryant Denny Stadium was a dream come true. Tuscaloosa on game day is a sight to see and an experience that I fall in love with each time I get to go.

UTC has such a phenomenal football team and the way that they responded to and fought the number one team in the Nation was something I will never forget.

I was able to go on the field to take photos and being that close to two football teams with such intensity, passion and strength was a little frightening at first but the excitement and adrenaline that followed were absolutely worth it.

One of my most memorable moments was during the first quarter when I was standing on the sideline and UTC had the ball.

Alphonso Stewart, UTC junior Wide Receiver from Robertsdale, Ala., made a break for the left side of the field where he was covered by two Alabama players, Minkah Fitzpatrick, sophomore Defensive Back from Old Bridge, N.J. and Tony Brown, junior Defensive Back from Beaumont, Texas.

I was taking pictures of the action when all of sudden my instincts to take a little jog backwards kicked in and good thing it did or I would have been underneath Taylor and Fitzpatrick probably not wanting to move for a while and might have ended up on ESPN’s Not Top 10 for what not to do on a sideline.

Fitzpatrick tackled Taylor and they slid right into where I was standing. Fitzpatrick’s helmet literally hit my shoe. It was such a cool moment to see two outstanding athletes in action so close to where I was.

Attending the game and getting to be so involved has been on my bucket list for quite some time and now, I am able to check it off as one of the best experiences of my lifetime thus far. My excitement for the Mocs in the playoffs this weekend at home and Alabama playing Auburn in the Iron Bowl at home have only skyrocketed after the game this weekend. Go Mocs and Roll Tide!