Football will host first-round playoff game Saturday

By Chris King — Assistant Sports Editor

The FCS Playoffs are returning to Chattanooga as the Mocs received an at-large bid and first round home game against Weber State. It is the third-straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs for the Mocs.

The 11th-ranked Mocs will host No. 25 Weber State in the first round at 2 p.m. Saturday at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga posted its fourth consecutive eight-win season in 2016, which is the longest run in school history. UTC finished the season second in the Southern Conference, tied with Wofford, with a 6-2 league record.

The SoCon got three other teams in the FCS Playoffs as conference champion The Citadel received a No. 6 national seed and first round bye. Wofford and Samford also received bids into the playoffs as the Terriers host Charleston Southern and the Bulldogs travel to take on Youngstown State.

Weber State finished the season 7-4 overall and third in the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 league record. It is the fifth time Weber State has advanced to the FCS Playoffs and the first appearance since 2009.

The winner of Saturday’s game will face Sam Houston State in the second round of the playoffs on Dec. 3. Sam Houston State is the number fived seeded team in the FCS Playoffs.

The matchup between Chattanooga and Weber State will be the first ever meeting between the two schools and the first game Weber State has ever played against a team in the Southern Conference.

The first 500 student tickets are free and available at the UTC Ticket Office with a current UTC ID. Tickets are also available for purchase on gomocs.com, with reserved seats being $25 and general admission priced at $15. Kick off is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN3.