Wrestling has good showing at Lindenwood Open

By Calvin Smith — Staff Writer

The UTC wrestling team shows up strong at the Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Missouri. The Mocs will come back to Chattanooga with two individual champions, senior Jared Johnson and junior Bryce Carr won the heavyweight and 184 open bracket, respectively.

Johnson started off his day on fire, winning by pin in his first four matches. He closed out his day with a win over Central Oklahoma’s Caleb Cotter.

Bryce Carr won the 184 title with four wins on the day, two of those coming via pin. To win the title, Carr beat Oklahoma’s Matt Reed in the championship.

Four other Mocs placed in St. Charles this weekend. Sophomores Jake Huffine and Alonzo Allen, senior Sean Mappes and freshman Dylanger Potter all placed over the weekend.

Freshman Dylanger Potter continued his strong early season performance with a second place finish at the 149 weight class. Potter recorded three pins this weekend.

Sophomore Huffine finished in fourth in the freshman-sophomore bracket at the 141 weight class, fellow sophomore Alonzo Allen came in came in 6th at 125 weight class. Senior Mappes finished out fourth at the 174 weight class in open draws.

UTC will host Virginia on December 4th at 2 PM EST.

For questions you can contact Calvin Smith on Twitter @calvin_smith33 or via email calvinsmith625@gmail.com