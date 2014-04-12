Basketball update: 11/22

By Jonathan Najar — Staff Writer

The women’s basketball team faced off against the No. 5 ranked Louisville Cardinals on Monday night.

Unfortunately the Mocs dug them selves an early hole they could not dig out of. The Mocs surrendered 25-points in the first quarter, while only managing 12-points themselves. After the first quarter UTC held their ground, but they were unable to make up any of the ground they gave up to start the game.

Chattanooga saw only three players on their roster score more than 2-points. Queen Alford, Decatur, Ga., lead the game with 20-points, but ultimately the Cardinals ability to shut down the Mocs bench doomed the Mocs whose bench only scored a combined 4-points.

UTC will return home after posting a 2-1 record during the three-game road trip to face Wisconsin-Green Bay on Friday night.

The men’s basketball teams up-and-down start continued Sunday as they suffered a loss to Arkansas State in West Point, NY.

UTC started off slow, letting the Red Wolves jump out to a 14-point lead by half-time. The Mocs made a hard push in the second half, scoring 42-points, but ultimately fall short.

The Red Wolves ability to knock down baskets from beyond the arc is what inevitable doomed the Mocs in the game. Arkansas State shot 67 percent from behind the three-point line.

The Mocs will finally get a much needed break this week, and hopefully head Coach Matt McCall will be able to get them back on track in time for their match up with Kennesaw State on November 26th.