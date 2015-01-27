“Fantastic Beasts” brings the wizarding world back

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – After waiting over five years, fans of the Harry Potter series will do anything to return to the wizarding world on the big screen. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” allows everyone to do just that.

“Fantastic Beasts” shows the magical community in New York during 1926, nearly 70 years prior to the events of the original Harry Potter series. New York City is dazzling, think “The Great Gatsby” meets the wizarding world. Beautiful original prints of advertisements and fictional Broadway musicals show the influence of magical themes while sticking with the art-deco style of the era.

The sprawling city setting allows for a showcase of this film’s best feature: the magic. The magic is arguably better than ever in “Fantastic Beasts” from the use of magic to make an elaborate meal to repairing the entire city. The effect is so immersive and enchanting that it’s almost possible to ignore that the film feels very much like an exposition to the four more films to come in the series.

The series intends to focus on Gellert Grindelwald, a character introduced in the original Harry Potter series, but Grindelwald is very rarely mentioned throughout “Fantastic Beasts.” He gets a few nods, but these only feel like an indicator of where we are at in the wizarding world timeline. It’s clear, rather, that the takeaway from this installment is the newly introduced or expanded magical terms.

“Fantastic Beasts” is the first film within the Harry Potter franchise that is not based off of a plot-driven novel, and it shows. Fans of the original books would always have more information going into each new movie. If scenes from the books did not make it to the screen, fans would still have that background while watching the movie making the world and characters much more round and developed than the films portrayed them.

As a result, several characters seemed one-dimensional, even the protagonist, Newt Scamander. Newt has been travelling the world collecting and chronicling various magical creatures, and that’s really all he is portrayed as in “Fantastic Beasts”. However, there is certainly room for development for Newt and other witches, wizards, and No-Majs in the forthcoming films.

Overall, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is a fantastic addition to the Harry Potter franchise. The film recaptured the magical world that had grown so dear to fans’ hearts and gave an entirely new story to enjoy. The expository nature of this first film is a necessary evil in proving that the new series has incredible potential.