Student Conduct Advisors provide service to accused students

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The office of the Dean of Students is in the process of finalizing a program that would allow advisors to help students accused of a misconduct through the process of conduct hearings.

The program will connect the student with a member of the university faculty or staff. The program provides education to the mentors to properly educate them before advising students.

This program is extended to any student that has been accused of a misconduct by the university. These violations can include anything within the bounds of the student handbook including offenses like sexual assault or harassment, cheating or plagiarism or endangerment of other students.

Brett Fuchs, Associate Dean of Students for student conduct, outreach and support, says that they are currently putting the finishing touches on the training to allow faculty to properly advise the students in question.

“It gives you an opportunity to choose someone who is impartial [and] who can talk to you about the process, who is independent of us,” said Fuchs. “We have trained them but they are volunteers. [They] offer advice for how to proceed or look over a statement if they are going to submit a written statement.”

Students have always had the option of having some form of guidance, whether that be a lawyer or parent, in the the room with them during meetings, and court hearings. This program always provides students an educated person to look to as guidance during the process.

The faculty member will not be allowed to speak for the student but can assist by speaking directly to the student during interviews, meetings, court hearings or provide support.

Caroline Beatse, a senior and Communication major from Collierville, Tenn., is currently a member of SGA and feels that this will help students better understand their rights and how the process works.

“It can all be so complicated and I think students can easily make a mistake the wrong decisions and walk away from the process feeling confused,” said Beatse.

Students are not obligated to use an advisor in the process but is a resource that Fuchs feels that it provides a more fair process.

“It is the opportunity to give students everything they could possibly use, every resource they could possibly need to have a fair process,” said Fuchs. “That is always my number one goal.”

Other universities have similar programs to assist their students according to Fuchs.

To get more inforation about the program or to apply to be an advisor, visist the Dean of Student’s website at www.utc.edu/dean-students/conduct/scadvisors.php.