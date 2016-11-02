The Women’s Center provides new advocate for victims

Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The Women’s Center will be adding a new victim advocate position to their staff to assist students on a more personal level.

The center is currently in the process of hiring an Assistant Director of Advocacy and Education. The new director would be working with student victims who may come to the Women’s Center in need of support.

They will be providing advocacy to any new students, assisting them in coordinating with the police or honor’s court, building relationships with community members and focusing on education through events and partnerships.

Sara Peters, director of the Women’s Center, feels that the new position will allow for a stronger service to students. As director and advocate, she says that she often feels pulled into two different directions. While this does not mean her advocacy has suffered,

“There have been times were there are conflicts and I have had to make a choice and that is not an easy thing to do,” said Peters. “It is not something were a victim should ever have to feel that they come in second place.”

Around four years ago, the Women’s Center did not exist and the only source at the time was the Transformation Project, which provided education and advocacy to students. Over the years, the center was developed and has expanded their services. During this time, Peters maintained advocacy throughout the expansion.

“It has become, to say the least, a little bit overwhelming,” said Peters. “We have moved to the point where it really has become necessary to that [role] into two separate positions.”

Over the summer, the center was placed under the umbrella of the Dean of Students office. The new advocate, however will not be answering directly to the deputy title nine coordinator, Dean Fuchs. This will avoid the conflict that Peters often finds as advocate and director.

Haley Wilson, a senior and political science major from Cookville, Tenn., is currently on the Women Investing in Student Empowerment (WISE) board. She serves as the leadership chair, working to plan the signature events of the Women’s Center.

As she works closely with the center, she feels the new position will be beneficial to the center and to the students.

“I think it is great because with many sexual assault and rape cases, ideally the lawyer should be on that victim’s side but unfortunately that is not always the case,” said Wilson. “To have a victim advocate, someone who can be there every step of the way, to be there for them through all of the emotional, legal things that they are going through a important [and] sensitive time is great because a lot of victims do not get that resource.”

She is very proud of the university for bringing it to the campus.

“Unfortunately with these last couple of weeks, we are constantly getting emails about sexual assaults on campus and I am glad that is now being taken more seriously,” said Wilson.

The center will also be expanding their mission to open more discussion about masculinity and LGBTQ+ issues and the new member will assist in making this happen.

“Part of that also is that we have seen a pretty significant increase in reporting because of all the work we have been doing with Title IX, KNOW More and all the events we have been doing,” said Peters. “It really has made our services more well known to students. which is a really good thing.”

For more information about the Women’s Center visit their website at www.utc.edu/womens-center.