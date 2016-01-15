What I Read: Thanksgiving Box Office

‘Tis the season, not just for carols and hot chocolate, but for buttery popcorn and 3-D glasses.

Along with the action-packed days of summer, between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the best time of the year to be a movie fan. Unlike the increasingly superpower-dominated blockbusters of summer, the holidays tend to see more diversity, a mixture of franchise installments, family-friendly animated musicals and Oscar bait.

This year Walt Disney’s Moana led the box office, with $9.905 million on Thanksgiving Day, according to Forbes Magazine, followed by Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first in a five-part prequel series to Harry Potter.

Fantastic Beasts is performing well internationally, particularly in China. The thing to look out for, according to Forbes, is it continues to perform well before Rogue One, the Star Wars prequel, is released and acts as competition.

Allied, Bad Santa 2 and Rules Don’t Apply all had disappointing returns.

The article delved into trends from previous years to predict how much these films will continue to earn. For example, Frozen is still the highest grossing film opening on Thanksgiving, although adjusting for inflation it would be beaten by Toy Story 2.