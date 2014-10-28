An extra week before finals: study or rest?

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn.

This year’s class schedule has a provided students and faculty a whole week after Thanksgiving break to prepare for finals.

The normal couple of days to hustle and bustle to cram for finals is stressful and often leaves us feeling unprepared. Not to mention, with the taste for what a stress-free few days at home feels like, it makes it difficult to find motivation to put your all into the last couple weeks of school.

The extra week this year is allowing us to squeeze in some extra time to finish up assignments, actually rest on Thanksgiving break and start studying for finals.

Since we have been at it for some many consecutive weeks, imagining us having to do all the final aspects of our classes before Thanksgiving break would have been too much.

The only negative is that it means a little longer before winter break begins…

One of the days allotted for finals preparation is reading day. While there is intention for students to… I suppose… read on this day, but what do we actually do?

Many of us take this time to devote to leisure time. This means allowing ourselves a mental break before delving right in to finals week. Whether it is Hiking, Netflix or brunch, it is important to allow yourself to forget about the million things on your to-do list and take a deep breath.