Freshman communication major pursues hip-hop career

Julian Cuebas, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Melancholy Dupree is a multi-talented artist from Memphis, Tenn. He’s a UTC freshman studying Communication. His art range is: Photography, Scripting, Filmography and hip-hop. He chose UTC as the start of his academic journey because of the mountains and outdoor opportunities.

A brief synopsis of Melancholy Dupree’s hip-hop career is that his lyrical style is as his name indicates: Melancholy. While his music contains somber content, it also is filled with a lyrical rage and violence that gives his music a unique niche in the hip-hop community. Dupree describes himself as a hipster boy trying out rap, and when listening to his music, he makes it evident quickly. I had the pleasure of scoring a first interview with the young MC.

I asked what exactly got Dupree into hip-hop and he responded, “I remember when I listened to music I focused on the lyrics. So I just naturally enjoyed Hip-hop.”

“It really started when I started listening to Em’s [Eminem’s] lyrics. That’s probably where I got some of my darker tones,” Dupree explained. “It also started by freestyling and passing cigarettes around.”

There was a brief moment of silence where Melancholy Dupree began reminiscing on how everything started, and the look was admirable.

While we were exchanging a small conversation I said to Dupree, “I know that when my parents found out about my passion for rapping they freaked. What do your parents think about you being a rapper?”

He said that most of his family understands and is supportive, but he had the most to say about how his mother feels about it.

“My mom loves my writing; she’s always supported me. But she says she can’t handle some of the things I say sometimes. I just tell her it’s the art form, you know?”

Dupree also used to be in a group of friends thick with rappers. When his friends began listening to the music he recorded, tension arose in some of their relationships over his lyrical content. Dupree is not afraid to tell stories exactly how they happened; it attributes to his bold, realistic portrayal of the life around him.

“I use rap as a therapy for me. I put everything on a page and just throw or yell it out and hope people can relate to it,” Dupree said, in regards to why he makes music.

The next inquiry I had for him were his influences. “My biggest influence is definitely Jaden (Smith); his lyric style is dope. I was influenced by a lot of other rappers growing up in Memphis, but Jaden is definitely my biggest influence,” Dupree said.

When asked about his creative goals, Dupree responded, “Well, in terms of Hip-hop, it’s to continue growing.”

He went on to explain how beneficial growth can be for an artist by mentioning rapper Childish Gambino. Gambino released a song last week that contained psychedelic and soul themes that had not yet been in Gambino’s work. Dupree also mentioned his EP that he is currently working on, which is due to release in early 2017. He is also working on a script that he hopes to turn into a YouTube mini-series within the next year.

Melancholy Dupree can be found on: Instagram @e.dupree, Twitter @DadEdupree, and SoundCloud: Melancholy Dupree. Follow him on social media for upcoming information and advancements in the young MC’s career.