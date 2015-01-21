Student dreams of practicing art

Simone Edwards, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Kirby Miles, a BFA Painting and Drawing major, is a senior graduating in May 2017. Although she came from the small town of Flintstone, G.a., featuring one stoplight and a Dollar General as its main store, her dream to become a practicing artist is anything but small.

Most of Miles’ attention and time is focused on that dream.

“I am always in my studio. I hold myself to a schedule of being in my studio from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. almost every single day,” Miles explained. “I use a lot of nonconventional materials within my art, such as glitter, borax, faux fur, etc. That range of material often lends to a plethora of results that I try to get down to an exact science.”

Miles expressed that she also loves to attend local art shows to support UTC art professors, alumnae and current students, as well as the art community as a whole.

She enjoys organizing fundraising events, too; she most recently organized a fundraiser for the tragic bus accident at Woodmore Elementary School. She also participates in fundraising events to help underprivileged children receive Christmas gifts.

She also bakes, and she fosters rescue cats and dogs.

“I originally wanted to be a veterinarian. I even have my veterinary assisting license,” Miles said. “But I realized, after getting a bit more in depth with that, how unhappy I was. My true passion has always been within the arts.”

Coming from a public high school, Miles never felt encouraged to pursue a career in the arts.

“I did a lot of soul searching, and I realized that I just had to take a deep breath, pursue what I wanted to, and make painting a career by being dedicated and putting in the work.”

Miles’ dedication is shown, not only from the hours she spends in the studio, but by the 12 art shows she’s been featured in so far. She also had her first solo show during her freshman year. This year, she was nominated for the Carol Barinas Memorial Award, an award given to aspiring artists, and she won.

Despite her many achievements, she’s very humble and would describe herself as driven.

“I have really made it my goal to be the best I can be and to give my full potential to my painting practice. I want to be a practicing artist,” said Miles. “I want to show my art and have my pieces exist in the world. I am also very drawn to college level teaching because one can never stop learning.”