10 shows to binge watch this December

As the temperature drops and the semester comes to a close, prime Netflix season commences. So order yourself a pizza, snuggle up and enjoy the beauty of ignoring responsibilities with these 10 binge-worthy picks.
- Gilmore Girls: Now that we’ve all seen the new reboot of the classic show (or if you haven’t, go now!), it’s time to re-watch the whole series and reminisce.
- The Crown: this 10 episode depiction of the British rule centered on Queen Elizabeth is a gripping drama that’s perfect for watching on cold winter days.
- Narcos: This suspense-filled series follows drug traffickers as they profit off of hooking Americans on drugs in the 70’s.
- The IT Crowd: This British comedy is an oldie but a goodie, and it’s perfect for lifting your spirits during the stress of finals.
- Sherlock: As a huge Benedict Cumberbatch fan, I think this series is perfect to binge any time of the year. It’s especially great for the winter season, however, because of its setting in London and its mystery.
- Stranger Things: If you haven’t yet watched this suspenseful drama that took off during the summer, this is a must see. With season two’s promised release in 2017, it’s the perfect time to catch up.
- Parks an Recreation: Or the Office, whichever you prefer. The perfect mood boosters to rewatch after a stressful semester.
- Black Mirror: This anthology is incredibly relevant in a scary way. It depicts possibilities of the near future transformed by new technology.
- Barry: On December 16, the Netflix original movie about President Barak Obama in his younger days will be available to watch. Although it’s not quite binge-able, it’s definitely something to look forward to.
- Christmas movies: Of course, you can’t go through December without spending hours on end eating sweets, drinking hot chocolate, and watching all of your favorite holiday films. A few of my favorite on Netflix: Christmas with the Kranks, Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually and Frosty the Snowman.