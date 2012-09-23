10 shows to binge watch this December

As the temperature drops and the semester comes to a close, prime Netflix season commences. So order yourself a pizza, snuggle up and enjoy the beauty of ignoring responsibilities with these 10 binge-worthy picks.

Gilmore Girls: Now that we’ve all seen the new reboot of the classic show (or if you haven’t, go now!), it’s time to re-watch the whole series and reminisce. The Crown: this 10 episode depiction of the British rule centered on Queen Elizabeth is a gripping drama that’s perfect for watching on cold winter days. Narcos: This suspense-filled series follows drug traffickers as they profit off of hooking Americans on drugs in the 70’s. The IT Crowd: This British comedy is an oldie but a goodie, and it’s perfect for lifting your spirits during the stress of finals. Sherlock: As a huge Benedict Cumberbatch fan, I think this series is perfect to binge any time of the year. It’s especially great for the winter season, however, because of its setting in London and its mystery. Stranger Things: If you haven’t yet watched this suspenseful drama that took off during the summer, this is a must see. With season two’s promised release in 2017, it’s the perfect time to catch up. Parks an Recreation: Or the Office, whichever you prefer. The perfect mood boosters to rewatch after a stressful semester. Black Mirror: This anthology is incredibly relevant in a scary way. It depicts possibilities of the near future transformed by new technology. Barry: On December 16, the Netflix original movie about President Barak Obama in his younger days will be available to watch. Although it’s not quite binge-able, it’s definitely something to look forward to. Christmas movies: Of course, you can’t go through December without spending hours on end eating sweets, drinking hot chocolate, and watching all of your favorite holiday films. A few of my favorite on Netflix: Christmas with the Kranks, Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually and Frosty the Snowman.