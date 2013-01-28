Crime Log 11/29

Compiled by Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Nov 17

16-009448 An officer stopped a man on Palmetto St. who had recently been released from Erlanger Hospital, who said that he was not from the area. The man told officers he had an extensive criminal history including thefts and drug trafficking and had been recently arrested from failure to pay child support in Cherokee county. The officer could not confirm the man’s identity so he was directed to an off campus location where he could be transported back home.

Nov 18

16-009450 Around midnight, officers were sent to Guerry after a report of a student having an asthma attack. They reached the female student who was being transported to a stretcher by EMS. The student’s boyfriend told officers that she choked during dinner and could not catch her breath and that she has a history of asthma. The student was responsive but was having chest pain and was having difficulty breathing so she was transported to Erlanger.

16-009451 Police were called to Decosimo after a homeless man was found in the stairwell. The man told officers he was let in by a student and was resting his feet for a moment. Police told him he could not sit in University buildings and then took him to Erlanger.

Nov 19

16-009493 Around 4 p.m., dispatch received a report that a suspicious person was looking in car windows on Douglas St. When an officer found the man, the man stated that he was homeless, from Kentucky and was only chasing squirrels. The man told the officer that he was originally from the “mothership”. He then presented two IDs from Kentucky and told the officer he had only gotten to Chattanooga this month and was trying to get back to visit his daughter. He was told to stay on the sidewalks when on campus. The man then left campus.

Nov 20

16-0095902 An officer saw a stumbling man on McCallie Avenue around midnight. The officer stopped the man and concluded that he was intoxicated. He was found to be over the legal drinking age so he contacted an Uber and was taken home.

16-009503 Police were notified after someone saw two vehicles were seen driving up and down Oak St. yelling “Where is the party?”. An officer found the vehicles and questioned the men inside the cars. They told the officer they were not visiting a specific student but heard there were some parties on campus and were looking for them. They were released without any further incident.

Nov 22

16-009568 Around midnight, officers were dispatched to Lot 51 where a female student stated they had a head injury. The student did not want to go to the hospital in an ambulance. When officers arrived at the scene, the student stated that she fell out of her bed at her apartment and hit her head twice. She told them she was recently seen for a concussion. Paramedics arrived at the scene but she refused transportation to the hospital. She told officers she would have her boyfriend take her if she felt worse later.

16-009585 A call was received from dispatch about a broken car window that was found in Lot 49. An officer went to check it out and met with the grounds keepers who stated that they noticed it while blowing leaves. They contacted the owner of the vehicle and stated that he had not been to his car in a few days but also stated that nothing was taken from the car.

16-009593 Around 4:30, an officer on patrol was sent to McKenzie Arena for a reported injury. When the officer arrived, a basketball coach was being loaded in an ambulance to be taken to Erlanger. Two witnesses told the officer that he became light headed and fell. The fall caused injuries to his mouth and lip. The officer then went to Erlanger and spoke with the coach who stated that he felt light headed and started to walk toward a chair to sit when he fainted. He said he was not sure the cause of his fall.

16-009599 Around 7 p.m., a student was found passed out on the third floor of the library. The student had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, had blood shot eyes and was slurring his speech. He admitted to drinking, but said he was 21. Library employees stated that he had been passed out for three hours. The officers searched the students backpack and found several empty 32 oz bottles of beer. There was no citation issued to the student because he was so intoxicated he could not care for himself.

Nov 23

16-009607 A male was seen walking through the Johnson Obear courtyard banging and kicking on doors. Officers made contact with the man who smelled like alcohol. He said that had been drinking at Jefferson’s earlier and was knocking on friends doors to try to get to his room. He was charged with public intoxication and was transported to jail.