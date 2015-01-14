Forums to help plan Homecoming 2.0

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Students can now give their feedback about changes they want to see implemented during Homecoming 2017 by attending one or both of the forums that are being held.

One of the forums already took place on Nov. 16, but another one is planned for Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Raccoon Mountain Room.

Before the actual forums started, student feedback was gathered through pre-forums that helped generalize what changes they wanted to see.

“Some of the initial feedback we have heard is that our current Homecoming program is not inclusive, lacks appeal to the overall student population and the events have become extremely stale,” said Austin Arias, assistant dean of students and advisor to the Homecoming Student Steering Committee.

“We want to hear from the student body to learn what they are looking for in their Homecoming and what we can do to make it the best it can be,” said Arias.

The facilitators of the forums are not directly associated with Homecoming, which makes the process as fair as possible. Questions the facilitators ask focus on the future of Homecoming, not the past.

The first forum went according to plan, and many students came to voice their opinions.

“The first session went really well. We are happy with the number of individuals who came for sure. The room was filled with many diverse thoughts and important feedback. Facilitators asked a series of questions related to the overall spirit, culture and tradition of Homecoming to understand what the students are looking for. Some common themes did arise that were similar to the initial feedback we received pre-forums,” said Arias.

Arias said that he hopes the next session will be as successful as the first one. He said the questions will be similar in order to maintain the theme, but additional questions may be asked to prevent getting the same feedback over again.

He also said that students should attend these sessions and talk to their SGA representatives to make their voices heard.

“If students want to give us concrete feedback that we will use to make the program better, they should attend these sessions. I also encourage individuals to reach out to their SGA senators for their particular districts or colleges to share feedback with them that they can bring back to us,” said Arias.