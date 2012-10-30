Two graduation ceremonies planned to account for growing population

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The University will honor graduate students with their own ceremony starting this fall.

Dr. Joanne Romagni, Dean of the Graduate school, and Provost Dr. Jerald Ainsworth decided to separate the undergraduate and graduate graduation ceremonies due to an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate students graduating.

Dr. Romagni stated that prior, the University didn’t have the critical mass of students to separate the ceremonies.

The graduate school just added more doctorate programs, which will increase the University’s graduate students.

“We want to acknowledge the fact that we have graduate students; we want to honor them for doing extraordinary work,” Dr. Romagni said. “And undergrads don’t want to sit through the hooding.”

The logistics of the graduate ceremony aren’t finished; the time might change.

Dr. Romagni stated that they also might include a reception for the graduate students to further recognize their efforts.

“As an undergrad, I always felt bad for the graduatess that had to sit through the entire ceremony,” said Faith Jones, first year graduate student from Tullahoma, Tenn. “It’s also a big honor for those who actually chose to go through a graduate program, it’s more education and should be recognized as a big feat.”

The dividing of the ceremonies will cut the graduation ceremony times shorter, to about an hour instead of almost two.

Collin Osborne, senior from Ringold, Ga., said “Splitting up the graduation is a great idea; the ceremonies will be shorter and more focused on the segment walking at that time.”

For the first time since the University opened, graduate students will graduate on Friday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and undergraduates will have their ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

The University will continue to have two undergraduate ceremonies in the spring.

The ceremony for the College of Arts and Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Science will be held at 9 a.m.

The ceremony for the College of Business and College of Heath, Education and Professional Studies will be at 1 p.m.