An orangutan wants to come home to UTC

Chantek was only six months old when his fascinating journey at UTC began.

In 1978, Chantek was transferred from a primate center to the University for a research project conducted by anthropologist Dr. Lyn Miles. No one had ever worked with orangutans before the project.

“My main goal was to show not only chimps, but orangutans can use language,” Dr. Miles said.

Chantek lived on campus where he learned over 150 words in sign language. He also learned the concept of money, invented new words and even knew how to drive to Dairy Queen. Chantek was full of life. He was like a human child who loved to play, cuddle and eat ice cream.

As the years went by, Chantek grew bigger, which unfortunately caused problems. When Chantek was eight years old, a woman reported that Chantek had “attacked” her on campus.

Even though she was unharmed, administrators felt they had the need to end the experiment. Chantek was tranquilized and sent back to the primate center. He was forced to live in a small cage, where he grew lonely and depressed. Dr. Miles drove from Chattanooga to Atlanta every day to be with Chantek during his quarantine period.

During one of her visits, Dr. Miles asked him how he was doing. Chantek signed “hurt” and when Dr. Miles asked where he was hurting Chantek signed, “feelings.”

Chantek’s confinement at the primate center was tightly controlled. For several years, Dr. Miles was unable to visit. When she finally did, Chantek was unrecognizable. Chantek was no longer the happy orangutan who was full of life, instead he was moping around, miserable. When he saw her Chantek said, “Mother Lyn get the car. Go home.” Then, Dr. Miles knew she needed a new home for Chantek.

Finally in 1997, Chantek was transferred to the Atlanta Zoo where he had to learn to live with his species for the first time. When Chantek was asked about the other orangutans, he would call them “orange dogs.”

Chantek is 38 years old now and is still at the Atlanta Zoo, where his sign language lies wasted.

“He has made peace with where he lives, but doesn’t really like it,” said Dr. Miles. “He still wants to come home to Chattanooga.”

One day Dr. Miles went to the zoo to see Chantek, and her card didn’t work. The director told her that he wasn’t in the business of ape sign language and that there would be less and less of the kind of thing that she did in the future. They made it difficult for her to work with him, so she began visiting him in the public area to be involved in Chantek’s life.

The zoo doesn’t believe in the study that Dr. Miles was conducting. Instead they believe that the animals should live a more “natural” life.

“The zoo really feels like they are doing right by him,” Dr. Miles said. “They aren’t intending to hurt him, but they don’t seem to get it that when he’s learned sign language, and knows how to go to stores, drive a car, build things, plays human games and invents his own words that you can’t just lock him up in the zoo and treat him like he’s a regular animal.”

Instead of using Dr. Miles’ research, they promote their own which involves the animals playing memory games on a computer that is embedded into a tree.

“If he can do that, then why not the sign language? It almost seems a little competitive,” Dr. Miles said. “Also the way they made it harder and harder for me to work with him was shabby.”

Originally, Dr. Miles was supposed to co-own Chantek, but the zoo changed that. The zoo also refuses to say where Chantek really learned his sign language. They do not say Dr. Miles’ name or say anything about UTC. Instead, they just say a researcher did it.

“The director is saying that the research was old fashioned and now they are all about nature, but they don’t replicate any nature things with the orangutans,” said Miles. “They just have them sitting in a field and using a computer screen, so what they say doesn’t really make sense.”

In the wild, orangutans make their own sticks and go spear fishing, they also make their own tool kits for different foods that they eat. None of these things are being used at the zoo even though the zoo claims that they want a “natural” life for the animals.

Dr. Miles gets around twenty emails a month from people all over the world who are outraged about what the zoo is doing.

“We are collecting all of those emails and names and we are going to put out an electronic news letter about every other month to see if we can build momentum and go back to the zoo to try to let them know we want to continue the research. If they are still uncooperative, I’m working on my Chantek book right now and maybe it’ll be a big media splash.

“So, I’m hoping that times will change and the zoo will either decide on their own, or be pressured to let him go somewhere else or let him have more of a sign language life where he is now.”

If the zoo decides for Chantek to be moved somewhere else, Dr. Miles would like to see him at a culture center where the whole life of the animal will be based on their natural culture while continuing the study.

“You could have a lot of elaborate things that the orangutans could learn based in the natural things that they do in the wild. I also like the idea of just talking to them,” said Miles. “My vision is putting the whole focus on the species and their culture and we’re just respectful anthropologists saying, ‘Hi’ and ‘Who are you? What do you like to do?’ I think it would help us understand the evolution of humans to know what they can think about and what’s in their mind. It might give us an idea of where to build the picture of human development.”

Dr. Miles is hopeful for Chantek’s future. She is committed to seeing a change so that there can be an understanding between humans and great apes and that they can also live a happy, healthy life.