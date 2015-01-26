Football catches weather break in second round

By John Mitchell — Sports Editor

It’s just the second round, but UTC is already benefiting from a favorable draw in this season’s FCS Playoffs.

This Saturday, the No. 9 ranked Mocs will travel to face undefeated Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas — a small-town just north of Houston that’s about an 11-hour drive from Chattanooga.

With the calendar turning to December, and temperatures continuing to drop, the Mocs have hit the jackpot in terms of avoiding frigid playing conditions.

At the bottom of the FCS Playoff bracket — where UTC was slated to be in pretty much every projection leading up to the bracket reveal — lies two locations most teams want to avoid in early December. Both North Dakota and Eastern Washington will be hosting second-round playoff games, where temperatures are expected to be hovering around the freezing point at kickoff, and will certainly drop later into the evening. In eastern Texas however, low temperatures for Saturday evening are expected to only drop to a modest 53 degrees.

These numbers aren’t as important as the numbers that will be put up on the scoreboard, but as UTC learned two years ago when they were greeted by sub-five degree weather in New Hampshire, weather conditions can have a huge impact on a team’s strategy and comfort level.

“Weather plays a big role in games because of how you have to manage your hydration levels,” UTC senior running back Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., said. “As far as getting comfortable and getting your body ready for the game, it’s a bit easier when you’re playing in warmer weather. When it’s cold it forces you to take a little more time and do some extra things to get your body warmed up and ready to go. But it isn’t until you get on the field and go through actual football motions where you start to reach your full potential”

Road Warriors

With the 31-point win over Weber State last Saturday, the Mocs have most likely played their final game inside Finley Stadium this season. If the Mocs knock off Sam Houston State this week, their only shot to host another playoff game is if No. 4-seeded James Madison falls this week, and the Mocs find themselves having a better record than the opponent they would subsequently get matched up against. Otherwise, UTC is looking at three consecutive weekend business trips if they want to be the team holding the trophy after the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas.