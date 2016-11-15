SGA Minutes 11-29

SGA held its last meeting of the semester Tuesday, Nov. 29.

For the last meeting, casual attire was allowed, the executive committee provided pizza, and senators wrote feedback about this year’s successes and shortcomings.

In her report, Vice President Mikayla Long expressed sympathy in regard to the wildfires spreading around Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Chief of Staff Abby Kinnard continued to recruit students for university committees.

Freshman Senate advisor Jordan Flowers commended the success of the Turkey train donation even Freshman Senate held the week of Thanksgiving.

The senate continues to discuss plans for Study Marathon. Kinnard and Secretary Rachel Emond, who have both been responsible for Study Marathon in the past, questioned why sweatshirts will be given out on Reading Day, Dec. 6th, believing the plan would cause lower attendance on the other days.

Chairperson Ethan Poteet said that they hoped to make up the enthusiasm with giveaways donated by local business. Chairperson Samantha Sweck said that the plan was recommended by the library.

UTC Racing Mocs, a group that builds cars and competes with them, was approved as an official student organization.