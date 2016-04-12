The Best of Crime Log 12/6

Compiled by Haley Doss

Aug 20

16-006369 Police responded to a call in Walker apartments to check on a student that defecated on his bathroom floor. The member of the housing staff in Walker told police that the student may have been high on cocaine and intoxicated earlier in the night.

Sept 1

16-006823 Officers responded to a traffic accident on Vine Street involving a vehicle and a student riding their bike. The driver made a stop at the end of the street to let the passenger out, when she did so, the door swung open and the student on the bike collided with the car door. The rider flipped over the handle bars and fell on the ground on her back. She was checked my medics and refused transport because the backpack she was wearing cushioned her fall.

Sept 3

16-006877 On patrol near East Eighth Street, officers observed a male discharging a fire extinguisher on two cars that were not on fire. The male was a non-student and visibly intoxicated. The fire extinguisher was taken from a Walk2Campus apartment. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Hamilton County Jail for booking.

Sept 23

16-007560 Around 1 a.m., a resident assistant contacted campus police after witnessing two male students vandalize on Cardiac Hill. The males were witnessed using an unknown object to repeatedly hit a university mail box and a city traffic cone. When the suspects spoke to police, they stated that they were coming home from a party on Vine Street and found the object on the side of the road. The students were told to go back to their residence halls. There was no damage to the mail box.

Oct 8

16-008095 Officers responded to a call from Lockmiller Apartments around 11 p.m. for an alcohol violation. When they arrived, the residents of the apartment were speaking with the RAs. They saw multiple beers visible in the apartment. When they searched the rooms, they found a female student hiding in the closet. They also saw marijuana on the desk, three smoking devices, one marijuana brownie and multiple containers with marijuana residue. The police also found $159 in dollar bills. When they asked the resident if he was using the money for drug related activity, he said no and he was just using it to “make it rain.” They also noticed that there were plastic bags covering the smoke detectors. As a result, the student was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, paraphernalia and underage drinking.

Oct 17

16-008387 Police responded to suspicious activity in Lot 23 around 11 p.m. after an off-duty park ranger in the area approached three males wearing clown masks in their car. The campus police arrived and found that one was a student at UTC while the other two attended Chattanooga State. The clown masks were taken from the students, who were released without incident.

Oct. 20

16-008468 An officer was dispatched to a Stophel apartment for suspicious activity. When the officer arrived, they found a male sleeping on the couch. He had been drinking the night before and entered the wrong room in the night. One of the female residents said she did not see him when she left for class around 7 a.m. but the other student who lived in the room stated that found him the next morning around 9 a.m. and called police. They verified that he was a student and was referred referred to student affairs for underage drinking and trespassing.

16-008472 Around 2:30 p.m., dispatch received a complaint from two female students that a that had been stopped by two men. One of the men asked if they would answer a question, when the girls agreed, he asked “would you mind measuring my cock?”. After he said this, the other man pulled out a measuring tape and a rubber chicken. The students were taken aback but eventually laughed at the situation. They stated they were not in fear but felt it to be odd behavior and wanted to report it. Officers found the men, detained them and made it clear they were not to approach anyone in this way again. The suspects stated they were asking people questions to record their reactions for a sociology project.

Oct 31

16-008864 A female student called police to Lockmiller around 10 a.m. after her ex boyfriend was beating on the door of her apartment and she was frightened. When they arrived, he was no longer at the apartment. A description of the male was given to police and they found him in Lot 51. The victim stated that she picked him up in Ohio and brought him back to Chattanooga to stay with her. He decided around 10 a.m. that he wanted to leave and return to Ohio the female stated that she was too tired to take him back because they had just arrived in Chattanooga a few hours earlier. After she refused, he became irate and started yelling. She made him leave and he started banging on the door.

When officers spoke with the suspect, he told them the same story and added that he was also upset because she left three large hickeys on his neck and he did not want to look bad for his new job. The male made other arrangements for a ride home and the female student was reminded of the housing policy against allowing non-students to stay in the dorms.

Nov 19

16-009493 Around 4 p.m., dispatch received a report that a suspicious person was looking in car windows on Douglas Street. When an officer found the man, the man stated that he was homeless, from Kentucky and was only chasing squirrels. The man told the officer that he was originally from the “mothership”. He then presented two IDs from Kentucky and told the officer he had only gotten to Chattanooga this month and was trying to get back to visit his daughter. He was told to stay on the sidewalks when on campus. The man then left campus.

Nov 20

16-009503 Police were notified after someone saw two vehicles were seen driving up and down Oak St. yelling “Where is the party?”. An officer found the vehicles and questioned the men inside the cars. They told the officer they were not visiting a specific student but heard there were some parties on campus and were looking for them. They were released without any further incident.

Nov 22

16-009599 Around 7 p.m., a student was found passed out on the third floor of the library. The student had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, had blood shot eyes and was slurring his speech. He admitted to drinking, but said he was 21. Library employees stated that he had been passed out for three hours. The officers searched the students backpack and found several empty 32 oz bottles of beer. There was no citation issued to the student because he was so intoxicated he could not care for himself.