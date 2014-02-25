Best places to take a study break during finals

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

As stress levels rise for finals week, it is important for students to find time to relax. With winter break on our finger tips and the holidays right around the corner, here are some fun and festive ways to take your mind off school and schedules for a bit.

Ice Skating

What better way to enjoy the winter weather and take a break from studying than to go ice skating with friends?

Ice on the Land is located in the Glenn Miller Outdoor Gardens at the Chattanooga Choo Choo just a few minutes from campus. It is $10 per person but skates are included. So ditch the library for an hour, grab a hot cocoa and practice your skating.

Book, blanket and a hammock

Find a secluded spot on campus, grab a book, a cozy blanket and your Eno. Who says that hammocking is just for warm weather? Spend some time reading your favorite book and wrap up in a blanket to unwind before a final.

Zoo Lights

The Chattanooga Zoo hosts Christmas lights starting Dec. 2. They begin each night at 5:30 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. and tickets are $9.50. It is a wonderful idea for a date or a girls night out.

Hiking

Nature is the best medicine. If you are feeling cooped up inside and need a good release, Chattanooga has great hiking trails all pretty close to campus, like Lula Lake, Edwards point, Rainbow lake or the Cumberland Trail.

McKamey’s

Head over to McKamey’s Animal Center to snuggle some puppies or kittens. It is located right off Access Rd. and is open most days 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. It is a great way to calm nerves and take your mind off of school. Even if you aren’t looking to purchase an animal, spending some time with the animals helps you both.

Holiday Market

Each Saturday and Sunday in December, the Chattanooga market is holiday themed. You’ll find vendors for shopping, holiday entertainment, food trucks and baked goods. The market lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Head over this weekend to get out to enjoy some food, shopping and music with friends.

Ruby Falls

Take a trip to see Ruby Falls’ Christmas Underground. It is like the normal gem mines but with Christmas stuff! You can even take a picture with Santa to send home to mom. It is about $12 for adults and they are open from noon to 8 p.m.

Mall Day

If you love the food court-new clothes smell of the mall, take a few hours to knock out some holiday shopping for friends and family. It can be used to as a change of scenery while at the same time being productive with your study break time.

Regardless of what you decide to do with your study breaks this semester, just be sure to take them. A relaxed and rested student is better than a frazzled and stressed one.