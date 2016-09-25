Wrestling: Senior Boykin using redshirt season to gain upper hand

By Anthony Sigismond — Staff Writer

The next time you see hear about Scottie Boykin, Murfreesboro, Tenn., it could be at the top of a podium as a national champion.

Boykin, the defending Southern Conference champions at 197 and a two-time NCAA Qualifier, decided to redshirt this season and sit out for the year after taking a step forward each season since arriving at UTC. But with the extra year of eligibility, Boykin might have set himself up for a bright future.

“It was kind of a strategic move,” said Boykin. “The guy that was No. 1 in my weight got bronze in the Olympics this summer. So, what the deal is to let him and everyone else graduate and I should just move in and be a top dog. I have a good chance of being a national champion if I redshirt. I am not saying it is out of the question this year, but the chances are a lot better next year.”

Entering this season, Boykin was listed in the preseason Top-10 for his weight class so there were high expectations for him to land on the podium this year anyways. But with 2016 bronze medalist and the University of Missouri’s J’Den Cox returning for his senior year, the chances for the Olympic medalist to be upset were slim. But a year from now, the door may be wide open for Boykin to win it all.

The decision to redshirt did not come easy though. Competing in sports since he was a toddler, Boykin had trouble coping with the fact he would have to wrestle unattached from Chattanooga and not be able to wrestle competitively for the Mocs. Yet, the prize at the finish line could make a year of training worthwhile.

“It took me a long time to come to the decision,” said Boykin. “It is just something I did not want to do at first because it is just another year on my body. I can definitely get on the podium this year, but I called past coaches to see what they had to say and they just said if I do it right there is no reason I can’t win it all next year.

“It is just a whole lot different. I have never not gone on a trip or never not been getting ready for a home match. It is different, but I understand what it is being done for and everything.”

Even with the year off, Boykin continues to train as if he were wrestling this season. While he will not be able to contribute for his team directly, there are other ways he hopes to help his team be successful.

Whether it is mimicking the style of an opponent for a teammate or just helping a teammate get in extra work, Boykin plans on giving a 110 percent. In the process, he looks to better himself as he prepares for a national championship run in 2017.

“I’m still aloud to practice with everybody so we practice all the time,” said Boykin. “Since I am free and I have all the time in the world they can just call me up and I am willing to do anything for these guys. I will try to simulate a look for a guy so that way they can hit shots and whenever I am with them in the practice room I am going to give them the best me that I can be and try to push them. My duty is still with the team and I am going to try and better them every day.”

Contact Anthony Sigismond at fjw398@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on Twitter @ASigismondUTC