Cross Country: Meyer reflects on first season, team’s future

By Trevon Wiggins — Staff Writer

The UTC Cross Country team closed out their season last month in a season that featured a a major change. After longtime head coach Bill Gautier retired in August, former Moc and Dalton State head coach Andy Meyer stepped in.

Throughout the remainder of the season, Meyer decided not to change too many things around since the season had already started and focus more on learning his team of runners.

“We changed things a little bit, but we tried to keep it the same for the continuity of the kids and get them through the season,” said head coach Andy Meyer. “It took me a little bit of time to get to know the team and I really wish things would have transpired differently where I had been able to come in earlier to really get to know them.”

Meyer adds that this season was an atypical season for cross country due to the warm climate all season.

At the NCAA South Region Championships, Seniors Paul Stewart, Brentwood, Tenn. and Maddison Melchionna, Afton, Tenn. led the Mocs with times of 31:42:1 and 22:19:1 respectively.

“Maddison was our number one girl all season,” said Meyer. “She just got better and better as the season went on.”

For Paul Stewart, this would be his last race as a Moc. “I wish I had him for another 4 years,” said Meyer. “He’s a great kid and great leader. Men and women look up to him and he’s somebody as a coach you just wish you could never let go of.”

With the 2016 season now under wraps, Meyer says the team is ready for next year.

“We’re looking forward to next year and being able to train the kids the way I would like,” said Meyer. “Coming in as a new head coach, its hard to follow what Bill has done but you just have to be yourself.”

