London seeing opportunities in first season at UTC

By Sarah-Catherine Baker — Staff Writer

Makinde London began the season off by soaring with the Mocs Mens Basketball team, landing his first start of the season in UTC’s home opener last month against Hiwassee College.

The six-foot-10, sophomore has received playing time in all three of the Mocs games so far this season. He now has 19 points so far in his first season at UTC.

London, number 21 this season, had 16 minutes of playing time in the season opener against UT Knoxville and 13 minutes of playing time against UNC in Chattanooga’s first two games of the year. At the Mocs’ first home game of the season, London saw the court for 24 minutes — making a big impact on the UTC offense.

“It is obvious that London is making an impact on and off the court,” UTC head coach Matt McCall said. He brings unbelievable energy to the team everyday. The opportunities that hes getting right now, he deserves.

London wasnt expected to make a direct impact on the court this season, though. As a transfer student from Xavier College, he was to take a redshirt this season. But, only an hour and a half before the mens first game of the season, Londons waiver passed and he became eligible to play for the Mocs this season.

The new Moc reflected on the first home game when he said,I havent really gotten a full string of practices together to really get into the flow with the guys because of the waiver on my eligibility, but I feel like thats been the hindering a little bit, and its a learning process.London said, It just means that we have more places to grow, I dont see it as a negative really at all. Its better for us as a team to get closer.

The forward has been practicing with the scout team, thinking he wouldnt be eligible this season. London reflected on his new eligibility by saying, I was just trying to help prepare the team for our opponents and now being able to know that I am going to be able to be effective on the court, its a little bump in the road. And theres nothing wrong with that, thats natural. I feel like as the season goes on, and its a long season, well get in a better rhythm and Ill be able to work my way in better with the guys.

London isnt the only 610 forward for the mens basketball team. Justin Tuoyo, a senior for the Mocs, is the same height. Coach McCall said he believes the two players will be a really big weaponfor the team.

The Twin Towersis what the pair has recently been nick-named by fans and players since both London and Tuoyo are the tallest players the Mocs have this season.

Tuoyo reflected on Londons presence on and off the court by saying, He brings a lot to the team. He knows what he’s doing, he knows what hes talking about.

When talking about Londons recent eligibility, Tuoyo said, Him getting cleared is the best thing that ever happened to us. Hes six-foot-10, but he moves like a guard, he can shoot a ball. Its my first time playing with a six-foot-10 guy and I love it. Its actually helping me out.

London is originally form Nashville, Tenn. He is a Marketing major at the university and will now continue playing, no longer as a redshirt, but as a true sophomore on the mens basketball team.

