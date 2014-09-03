London seeing opportunities in first season at UTC

By Sarah-Catherine Baker — Staff Writer

Makinde London began the season off by soaring with the Mocs Men’s Basketball team, landing his first start of the season in UTC’s home opener last month against Hiwassee College.

The six-foot-10, sophomore has received playing time in all three of the Mocs games so far this season. He now has 19 points so far in his first season at UTC.

London, number 21 this season, had 16 minutes of playing time in the season opener against UT Knoxville and 13 minutes of playing time against UNC in Chattanooga’s first two games of the year. At the Mocs’ first home game of the season, London saw the court for 24 minutes — making a big impact on the UTC offense.

“It is obvious that London is making an impact on and off the court,” UTC head coach Matt McCall said. “He brings unbelievable energy to the team everyday. The opportunities that he’s getting right now, he deserves.”

London wasn’t expected to make a direct impact on the court this season, though. As a transfer student from Xavier College, he was to take a redshirt this season. But, only an hour and a half before the men’s first game of the season, London’s waiver passed and he became eligible to play for the Mocs this season.

The new Moc reflected on the first home game when he said, “I haven’t really gotten a full string of practices together to really get into the flow with the guys because of the waiver on my eligibility, but I feel like that’s been the hindering a little bit, and it’s a learning process.” London said, “It just means that we have more places to grow, I don’t see it as a negative really at all. It’s better for us as a team to get closer.”

The forward has been practicing with the scout team, thinking he wouldn’t be eligible this season. London reflected on his new eligibility by saying, “I was just trying to help prepare the team for our opponents and now being able to know that I am going to be able to be effective on the court, it’s a little bump in the road. And there’s nothing wrong with that, that’s natural. I feel like as the season goes on, and it’s a long season, we’ll get in a better rhythm and I’ll be able to work my way in better with the guys.”

London isn’t the only 6’10 forward for the men’s basketball team. Justin Tuoyo, a senior for the Mocs, is the same height. Coach McCall said he believes the two players will be “a really big weapon” for the team.

“The Twin Towers” is what the pair has recently been nick-named by fans and players since both London and Tuoyo are the tallest players the Mocs have this season.

Tuoyo reflected on London’s presence on and off the court by saying, “He brings a lot to the team. He knows what he’s doing, he knows what he’s talking about.”

When talking about London’s recent eligibility, Tuoyo said, “Him getting cleared is the best thing that ever happened to us. He’s six-foot-10, but he moves like a guard, he can shoot a ball. It’s my first time playing with a six-foot-10 guy and I love it. It’s actually helping me out.”

London is originally form Nashville, Tenn. He is a Marketing major at the university and will now continue playing, no longer as a redshirt, but as a true sophomore on the men’s basketball team.

Contact Sarah-Catherine Baker at ryq334@mocs.utc.edu