Musical performances during the holiday season

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The local arts provide many opportunities for locals to relish in nostalgia with classic holiday performances and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit this season.

The Chattanooga Theater company is performing the musical “The Miracle on 34th Street.” The play follows Kris Kringle, who is Santa for the Macy’s in New York. He spreads love and cheer throughout the city, but one little girl is little skeptical. The performance is family friendly and is filled with holiday songs and cheer. The show runs Dec. 9 through Dec. 23.

The Chattanooga Ballet Company, along with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera Orchestra will present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 9-11. “The Nutcracker” is a beloved ballet that follows Clara in her dreams about her newly gifted nutcracker. Attendees will watch battles between rats and the Nutcracker’s army and be transported into a dreamy, candy filled land with the Sugar Plum fairy.

“Home for the Holidays” will be featured at the Tivoli theater Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. for the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera’s annual holiday production. The program features Broadway star Michele Ragusa as she sings hit holiday songs. There will be a sing-a-long and guest appearances from Santa Claus and other notable figures.

Finally, if dance, music and theater don’t cut it, the Tennessee Aquarium is screening the film “The Polar Express” in 3-D. Attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas and get ready to meet characters in the film. Screenings take place on Dec. 17 and 18.

Chattanooga arts are filled with holiday performances that are guaranteed to make everyone smile and get into the holiday groove.