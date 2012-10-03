Best Christmas movies

With the holiday season just around the corners and finals coming to an end soon, there’s no better time to start creating your list of Christmas movies to binge watch this year.

From the classic holiday movies to those that are a little less well-known, there’s bound to be a movie to get everyone in the Christmas spirit this season.

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. –

Elf

A grown man who believes he is an elf and has a undying for love for Christmas, I mean what could possibly be better?

This is movie is the best Christmas movie ever because it will make you laugh and will give you a surge of Christmas spirit.

Watching Buddy the elf make his way through New York City and melt everyone’s cold hearts never gets old.

Miracle on 34th Street

This film is a true classic. It transports you back to a black and white New York and shows the corporate side of Christmas.

While all the people are super fishy towards the Santa Claus at Macy’s, ole Kris Kringle works his holiday magic gives people a little hope.

So snuggle under your blanket and let Mr. Kringle melt your heart, too.

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. –

Love Actually

There’s no better film than “Love Actually” to ease yourself into the holiday spirit after a brutal round of finals.

The nine intertwined stories may not all be the happiest, but the good absolutely outweigh the bad. Where else could you watch Alan Rickman contemplate infidelity or UK’s prime minister (not the real one, of course, just Hugh Grant) fall in love with a staff member?

I dare you to watch this movie and not feel all warm and fuzzy afterwards.

White Christmas

No Christmas will ever be complete without the crooning of Bing Crosby and the rest of the “White Christmas” cast.

Musicals from this time are perfectly picturesque and romantic, and this one is no exception.

Thankfully, “White Christmas” is never too Christmasy, but it has just enough joy and holiday spirit.

This movie has all the classic songs you could ask for and a wonderful story, what more could you ask for?

Polar Express

Most children’s Christmas movies oftentimes feel overdone and cheesy to the extreme, but “Polar Express” has aged much more gracefully.

The animation is absolutely magical, and who could forget the classic song, “Hot Chocolate”?

Just tell me that, while watching it, you don’t long for the days when you still believed in Santa.

So make a cup of hot chocolate (and maybe spike it, I’m not judging) and be transported to how Christmas felt as a kid.

Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. –

A Christmas Story

“You’ll shoot your eye out” is arguably the most well-known line from this classic movie, which happens to make its debut for 24 hours a day on TBS, starting at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The film follows the story of Randy, a young boy growing up in the 1940s whose one aspiration in life during the holiday season is to get a Red Rider B.B. gun for Christmas; he tries to convince his parents, his teacher, even the mall Santa Claus that it’s the ideal present.

From a pink bunny costume to a boy getting his tongue stuck to a frozen telephone pole, this movie is guaranteed to remind you of all the times you had your heart set on that one Christmas present as a child.

Home Alone

Kevin has a fairly normal life for an eight-year-old; that is, until his parents and siblings go on a Christmas vacation and manage to forget about him. Forced to spend Christmas at home by himself this year, Kevin is determined not to let that get him down.

From decorating the house to setting up booby-traps for a pair of rather stupid burglars, Kevin isn’t stopping until he gets to celebrate his Christmas Eve the right way.

And, in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, “Home Alone” will be shown in select theaters starting on Dec. 9. If you’re going to be in Chattanooga over Christmas, you might be able to see the movie in all its glory at Regal Hamilton Place 8.