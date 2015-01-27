Cycles band to perform at JJ’s Bohemia on first tour

Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Denver-based band Cycles will be jamming at JJ’s Bohemia on Dec. 8.

The three-piece band, which was found three and a half years ago, plays a seamless rock, jazz, funk and soul infusion. Their music offers something for almost anyone willing to open their ears to the band’s psychedelic approach.

Cycles has made a name for themselves in Denver, and they will embark on their first tour that spans across the country.

Each of the members brings their own set of skills and flair to the stage, and this shows when you hear their unique jams that perfectly flow through genres.

Tucker McClung slaps the bass and leads with easygoing vocals that don’t distract from the band’s incredibly diverse instrumentals.

Patrick Harvey is the guitarist and his “shred” is described as what “drives them to take the jams into outer space.”

Michael Wood works the drumbeat that carries the band’s rhythm and depth.

“We all come from pretty different backgrounds, so when we got together, everything was coming from different places, so we have that variety,” said Wood.

Because they’ve developed a fan base in Denver, they have the same groups coming to watch multiple shows in one weekend, so they’re try to mix up their sets as much as they can. This keeps fans coming back, and it keeps the band on their toes.

“We have to try and play the songs the same way because we naturally don’t, but we found a happy medium between consistency and variety,” said Woods.

Cycles has never played in Chattanooga before, but they’re looking forward to the new scene.

“We’re excited to check it out and see what it’s all about,” said Woods.

Cycles will be opening for local band Over Easy.

“They’re pretty solid, and I’m excited and honored to have them open for us,” said Adam Stone, bandleader and guitarist of Over Easy.

Cycles has two EP’s: “Cycles” and “Loads of Fun.” You can check both of them out on the band’s website, cycles.band/cycles/

Cycles will go on at 10 p.m. and Over Easy will go on around 11:30 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 8. You can purchase tickets online through jjsbohemia.com or at the door.