Alternative ways to spend Winter Break

Simone Edwards, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The countdown until Winter Break may be different for everyone.

Even if you have an exam at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec.13, here are a few things that you can plan to do over break. With finals and stress becoming everyone’s two best friends, it may have been difficult for you to exercise.

Now, we all know that exercise keeps both your body and mind healthy, and it’s important for everyone to try to hit the gym every once in awhile.

So, once Winter Break officially begins for you, head to the gym! You don’t even have to work out once you get there: the gym is a great place for you to shower and watch television without your family bothering you. Going to the gym also has the added bonus of your family actually believing that you’re working out.

For those of you who celebrate a holiday that believes in gift-giving, another great thing to do over break is visit the mall.

As broke college students, the holiday season may bring added stress if you need to purchase gifts. Head to your local mall with, not money, but a few wigs! While you’re thinking about the homemade gifts that you may need to make for your family and friends, get a free sample of some type of flavored chicken. Put a wig on and do it again.

Walking really fast with your head low will allow for the smooth technique of “grab-n-go” without anyone noticing a thing.

If you don’t have a car or transportation to get to the mall or the gym, here’s something that you can do in the comfort of your own home: decorate your room.

If you live on campus, your room has probably been sitting dormant for the past few months. Your mom may have been talking about using it as a guest room or her sewing room. Tell your mom to wait because you’ll easily decorate it yourself. Walk right into your room, pull back that comforter and get in bed.

Call your mom in so she can look at the added decoration to your room: you. It may have been awhile since you’ve been there, but you were exactly what was needed to spice up the room.

No matter what you decide to do over break, enjoy it, and have a happy holidays!