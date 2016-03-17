Christmas list gaming

The gaming dry season has ended, and all the nerds rejoiced! This fall is all about Triple A sequels, special anniversary editions and a few indie games. Here are my top five releases to put on your Christmas list.

Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dead Rising 4 – Dec. 6, 2016

Just in time for Christmas, photojournalist (he’s covered wars) Frank West returns to the mall that started it all: Willamette Parkview Mall, located in a sleepy town of 50,000 in Colorado.

The “Dead Rising” series, one of my absolute favorite despite all of its flaws, transformed numerous times over its ten year life span.

Luckily, the fourth installment looks like Capcom Vancouver is returning to the series roots, both literally and figuratively.

Who doesn’t want to bash zombies heads in with giant candy cane during the height of the Christmas season?

Battlefield 1 – Oct. 21, 2016

For some developers, drastically changing your flagship series is a gamble, and one that could spell certain doom.

While DICE didn’t drastically change its actual gameplay formula, it took a risk and created a shooter with World War I as the backdrop.

Taking this kind of risk could’ve backfired in a thousand different ways, but “Battlefield 1” offers an unique experience that’s rare in a world filled with generic modern and futuristic shooters.

Titanfall 2 – Oct. 28, 2016

The first “Titanfall” was an unexpected success. Set in a war-torn future, frenetic combat and a choice of three Titans (your oversized murder robot) ruled each and every match.

While the first entry included a nearly non-existent story and simplistic multiplayer, the second outing includes a full campaign and revamped mp experience.

The best part: T-fall 2 includes six Titans, including a sword-wielding mech dubbed Ronin.

Sarah Graham, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dishonored 2 – Nov. 11, 2016

I adored the first “Dishonored” game and have been eagerly anticipating this sequel since it was announced at E3 earlier this year. In the first “Dishonored,” you play as silent assassin Corvo Attano, but Arkane Studios decided to switch things up in its successor.

In “Dishonored 2,” the player gets the choice to play as either Corvo or his daughter, Empress Emily Kaldwin. Both are fully voiced and have distinct personalities, as well as different powers. This will lend itself to a lot of replayability, as not only can the player choice either protagonist and decide how to structure their abilities, but it will also present two different endings based on a “high chaos” or “low chaos” system.

That's a total of four unique endings as well as different lore items that can be found throughout the environment. Not interested in cleaning up the streets of Dunwall again? "Dishonored 2" takes place on the island of Serkonos, meaning entirely new environments to explore. "Dishonored 2" is available for play on Xbox, PS4 and PC.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Nov. 15, 2016

Telltale Games has been very quiet concerning details about the long awaited episode three of their “Walking Dead” series. Not a lot is known, except that it follows Clementine, a beloved character from the first two episodes.

Clem is a lot older than the last time we saw her, a little girl trying to survive in the zombie apocalypse. Now she’s in her late teens, early twenties and is one of two playable protagonists this season. The other is a young man named Javier, who seems to be older than Clementine.

Of course, like every Telltale game, the choices you make throughout the game will affect how others respond to you, which will change your personality and determine the ending you are presented. This game can be played on PC and Xbox, as well as mobile devices and PS4s.

The Last Guardian – Dec. 6, 2016

Sony’s spiritual successor to the cult classic “Shadow of the Colossus”, “The Last Guardian” will finally be released in December after being delayed due to bugs in development.

Originally slated for Oct. 25, Sony decided to delay release rather than releasing an incomplete and glitchy game. Players will control a young boy and his companion, a strange dog-bird-dragon creature named Trico, by solving puzzles and using combat.

It’s a strikingly gorgeous game, with great movement fluidity and graphics, as it should be after nearly a decade in development. “The Last Guardian” will be available exclusively on PS4.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Nov. 4, 2016

Oh, the infamous “Infinite Warfare,” the second most disliked video on YouTube right under Justin Beiber’s “Baby”. The latest installment of the CoD franchise received a lot of public backlash after it was announced in May 2016.

Fans of the long running franchise were upset that, once again, “Call of Duty” gave them futuristic and space-age instead of more traditional boots-on-the-ground gameplay. There’s actually very little ground at all in “Infinite Warfare,” as it takes place during battles over control of the Solar System.

Players will get to experience zero-gravity combat, so be aware of floating bodies. Despite initial public outrage, “Infinite Warfare” received favorable reviews and was named “Best Shooter” by Game Informer. “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” is available on Xbox, PS4 and PC.

Eagle Flight – Dec. 20, 2016

Have you ever wanted to get a real bird’s eye view of a virtual, abandoned Paris? Then “Eagle Flight” is for you! Developed by Ubisoft for the HTC Vive, this virtual reality game allows the player to become an eagle soaring above a Paris reclaimed by nature.

Use free-flight mode to explore the city at your own pace, then tackle missions and challenges to see where you rank on the online leaderboard. There’s even a multiplayer mode so you and your friends can go head-to-head to see who’s the most fly bird in town. This charming and slightly motion-sickness inducing game is available only on the HTC Vive.