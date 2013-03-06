Christmas-themed events in the Scenic City

Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. – With the holiday season just around the corner, there are a variety of different ways to experience Christmas time in the Scenic City.

Whether it’s seeing the Christmas lights, ice-skating or doing a little last minute shopping there’s something for everyone in Chattanooga throughout the month of December.

Enchanted Garden of Lights

Easily one of the most well-known Christmas attractions in Chattanooga, Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights never ceases to amaze.

While Rock City is arguably one of the coolest attractions in Chattanooga throughout the rest of the year (I mean, seriously, where else can you see seven states at one time?), adding lights to an already-unique experience just makes it that much cooler.

Your journey through the Garden starts at the North Pole Highway; you continue on to trek through the North Pole Village, the Arctic Kingdom, the Magic Forest, Yule Town and Downtown Yule Town.

Don’t forget to visit the Big Rock Grill and Woodland Wonders & Fudge Kitchen to get a taste of some of Rock City’s finest eats.

And, because the Enchanted Gardens are celebrating their 22nd year of providing visitors with one of the best light shows in Chattanooga, you can now create your own path through the Garden to make the experience that much more unique.

Ice at the Choo Choo

Formerly known solely as Ice on the Landing, Ice on the Landing at the Choo Choo Gardens is a unique take on the ice-skating experience.

Being the only rink of its kind in the city, both indoor and outdoor, Ice on the Landing provides residents and visitors to the Scenic City with a wintertime tradition that most of us aren’t able to experience because it doesn’t normally get cold enough to skate on a frozen pond, lake or river here; however, with Ice on the Landing, you can do just that.

For just $10 for two hours of skating, Ice on the Landing is the perfect way to spend a weeknight or weekend in Chattanooga.

The price for a ticket also includes the price of renting skates, which is an added bonus for us broke college students.

In addition, you can skate at Ice on the Landing on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and you can enjoy a late skate on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re going to be in Chattanooga over Winter Break and you’re looking for something to do, look no further than Ice on the Landing at the Choo Choo Gardens.

Chattanooga Holiday Market

If you’ll be in Chattanooga over the break and still aren’t sure what to buy your family and friends for Christmas, then look no further than the Chattanooga Market. The Market, which is normally held at the First Tennessee Pavilion, will be held inside at the Chattanooga Convention Center throughout the month of December.

Boasting more than 200 food vendors, artists, and crafters, all from the Chattanooga-area, you’ll be sure to find something for everyone in your life at the Market.

In addition to a variety of different vendors, the Market also has almost endless amounts of intricate jewelry and artwork, local food, unique apparel, natural lotions and soaps, hand-crafted furniture and so much more.

The Holiday Market will be held every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of December.

There will also be live performances by the Chattanooga Girls Choir, Sweet Georgia Sound and other various acoustic artists. Santa Claus himself will be at the Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days for photo opportunities, too. Be sure to visit the Chattanooga Holiday Market if you’re looking for special gifts for the amazing people in your life.